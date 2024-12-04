 నేవీ సిబ్బందికి శుభాకాంక్షలు: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YSRCP chief YS Jagan Tweet On Indian Navy Day | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

నేవీ సిబ్బందికి శుభాకాంక్షలు: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Published Wed, Dec 4 2024 1:35 PM | Last Updated on Wed, Dec 4 2024 1:46 PM

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Tweet On Indian Navy Day

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి:భారత నౌకాదళ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన బుధవారం(డిసెంబర్‌ 4) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో పోస్టు చేశారు.

‘నేవీలో  అంకితభావం,నిస్వార్థ సేవతో పని చేస్తున్న మహిళలు,పురుషులు అందరికీ వందనం. సముద్ర సరిహద్దులను కాపాడటంలో వారు చూపుతున్న ధైర్యం అందరిలోనూ గర్వాన్ని నింపుతోంది. వారి త్యాగాలను గౌరవిస్తున్నాం. నేవీ సిబ్బంది శౌర్యాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ నేవీడేను ఘనంగా జరుపుకుందాం’అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indian navy wishes YSRCP Andhra Pradesh

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

పెళ్లి రోజు స్పెషల్.. భర్తతో హన్సిక లవ్లీ పోస్ట్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

'పుష్ప 2' మూవీ ఆల్ పోస్టర్స్.. ఫుల్ HD (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కంపించిన భూమి.. 20 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత భూ ప్రకంపనలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

తుపాను ఎఫెక్ట్‌.. తడిసిన ధాన్యంతో రైతు కంట కన్నీరు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

పెళ్లి తర్వాత మరింత గ్లామరస్‌గా సోనాక్షి (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Key Meeting With YSRCP Party Leaders 1
Video_icon

YSRCP ముఖ్య నేతలతో YS జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి సమావేశం
Special Story On Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra CM 2
Video_icon

ఫడ్నవీస్ మ్యాజిక్.. ఆరు నెలల్లో సీన్ రివర్స్
TJR Sudhakar Babu On Rajahmundry Dalit Sagar Incident 3
Video_icon

దళితులు అంటే చంద్రబాబుకు మొదట్నుంచి చులకన: TJR సుధాకర్ బాబు

Sukhbir Singh Badal At Amritsar Golden Temple 4
Video_icon

పంజాబ్ స్వర్ణ దేవాలయం వద్ద కాల్పుల కలకలం
Devendra Fadnavis Sworn In As Maharashtra CM 5
Video_icon

మహారాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా దేవేంద్ర ఫడ్నవీస్
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest