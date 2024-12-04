నేవీ సిబ్బందికి శుభాకాంక్షలు: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి:భారత నౌకాదళ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన బుధవారం(డిసెంబర్‌ 4) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో పోస్టు చేశారు.

‘నేవీలో అంకితభావం,నిస్వార్థ సేవతో పని చేస్తున్న మహిళలు,పురుషులు అందరికీ వందనం. సముద్ర సరిహద్దులను కాపాడటంలో వారు చూపుతున్న ధైర్యం అందరిలోనూ గర్వాన్ని నింపుతోంది. వారి త్యాగాలను గౌరవిస్తున్నాం. నేవీ సిబ్బంది శౌర్యాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ నేవీడేను ఘనంగా జరుపుకుందాం’అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

On Indian Navy Day, we salute the unwavering dedication and selfless service of the valiant men and women of the Indian Navy. Their courage in safeguarding our maritime frontiers fills us with immense pride.

Today, we honor their sacrifices and the steadfast support of their…

