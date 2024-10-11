 జపాన్‌ సంస్థకు నోబెల్‌ శాంతి పురస్కారం | Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Goes To Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo | Sakshi
జపాన్‌ సంస్థకు నోబెల్‌ శాంతి పురస్కారం

Published Fri, Oct 11 2024 3:17 PM | Last Updated on Fri, Oct 11 2024 3:23 PM

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Goes To Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo

స్టాక్‌హోమ్‌: 2024 సంవత్సరానికి నోబెల్ శాంతి పుర‌స్కారాన్ని ప్ర‌క‌టించారు. జ‌పాన్‌కు చెందిన నిహ‌న్ హిడంక్యో సంస్థ‌ ఈసారి అవార్డును అందుకుంది. ప్రపంచాన్ని అణ్వాయుధ రహితంగా మార్చేందుకు కృషి చేసినందుకు గాను ఈ ప్రతిష్టాత్మక పురస్కారం వరించింది.  ఈ మేరకు స్టాక్‌హోంలో ఉన్న కరోలిన్‌స్కా ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌లోని నోబెల్‌ కమిటీ ఈ పురస్కారాన్ని ప్రకటించింది.

కాగా హిరోషిమా, నాగ‌సాకిపై జ‌రిగిన అణుబాంబు దాడిలో దెబ్బ‌తిన్న బాధితుల కోసం నిహ‌న్ హిడంక్యో సంస్థ ప‌నిచేస్తుంది. నిహ‌న్ హిడంక్యోకు హిబకుషా అనే మ‌రో పేరు ఉంది. అణు ర‌హిత ప్ర‌పంచం కోసం ఈ సంస్థ కృషి చేస్తోంది. అణుబాంబు దాడుల నుంచి ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడిన వారికి ఈ సంస్థ సేవలు అందిస్తోంది. న్యూక్లియ‌ర్ ఆయుధాల‌ను మ‌ళ్లీ వాడ‌రాదని ఆ సంస్థ ప్ర‌త్య‌క్ష బాధితుల‌తో ప్ర‌ద‌ర్శ‌న‌లు ఇచ్చింది

nobel peace prize Japan organisation

