 వివాహ బంధంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ స్టార్‌ స్పిన్నర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌ | Afghanistan Star Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

వివాహ బంధంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ స్టార్‌ స్పిన్నర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌

Published Fri, Oct 4 2024 9:29 AM | Last Updated on Fri, Oct 4 2024 10:25 AM

Afghanistan Star Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married

ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ స్టార్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌ వివాహ బంధంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. రషీద్‌ వివాహం నిన్న (అక్టోబర్‌ 3) రాత్రి ఆఫ్ఘన్‌ రాజధాని కాబుల్‌లో జరిగింది. పష్తూన్ సంప్రదాయం ప్రకారం రషీద్ పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నాడు. రషీద్‌ వివాహ కార్యక్రమానికి ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్ క్రికెట్ బోర్డు సీఈవో నసీబ్ ఖాన్ సహా చాలా మంది స్వదేశీ క్రికెటర్లు హాజరయ్యారు. 

రషీద్‌తో పాటు అతని ముగ్గురు సోదరులకు ఒకే సారి వివాహం జరిగినట్లు తెలుస్తుంది. రషీద్‌ పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు సోషల్‌మీడియాలో వైరలవుతున్నాయి. రషీద్‌ వివాహ వేదిక వద్ద కొందరు తుపాకులు పట్టుకుని పహారా కాస్తూ కనిపించారు. ఈ వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్‌ చేస్తుంది.

26 ఏళ్ల రషీద్‌కు ప్రపంచంలో మేటి స్పిన్నర్‌గా పేరుంది. రషీద్‌ పొట్టి క్రికెట్‌లో తిరుగులేని బౌలర్‌గా చలామణి అవుతున్నాడు. రషీద్‌ విశ్వవ్యాప్తంగా జరిగే ప్రతి లీగ్‌లో పాల్గొంటాడు. టీ20ల్లో రషీద్‌ సెకెండ్‌ లీడింగ్‌ వికెట్‌ టేకర్‌గా (613 వికెట్లు) కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. 

రషీద్‌ ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ తరఫున 5 టెస్ట్‌లు, 105 వన్డేలు, 93 టీ20లు ఆడాడు. మూడు ఫార్మాట్లలో రషీద్‌ 376 వికెట్లు పడగొట్టాడు. ఐపీఎల్‌ రషీద్‌ 121 మ్యాచ్‌లు ఆడి 149 వికెట్లు తీశాడు. రషీద్‌ ఖాతాలో ఐదు వన్డే హాఫ్‌ సెంచరీలు, ఓ టెస్ట్‌ హాఫ్‌ సెంచరీ ఉన్నాయి.

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Afghanistan Rashid Khan cricket news

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

#RashidKhanMarriage : వైరలవుతున్న స్టార్‌ స్పిన్నర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌ పెళ్లి (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

హైదరాబాద్ : రవీంద్రభారతిలో అటుకుల బతుకమ్మ సంబరాలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

సికింద్రాబాద్‌ : దాండియా జోష్‌...స్టెప్పులు అదరహో (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

ఒంగోలులో సందడి చేసిన సినీనటి కీర్తి సురేష్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

కనకదుర్గమ్మకు వజ్ర కిరీటం సమర్పించిన అజ్ఞాత భక్తుడు (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Gayatri Devi Alankaram In Kanaka Durga Temple 1
Video_icon

ఇంద్రకీలాద్రిపై దసరా ఉత్సవాలు
Srivari Brahmotsavalu From 4th To 12th October 2
Video_icon

శ్రీవారి బ్రహ్మోత్సవాలు షురూ..
Writer And Former JanaSena General Secretary Raju Ravi Teja Sensational Interview 3
Video_icon

సనాతన ధర్మం గురించి పవన్ మాట్లాడటమా..! జనసేన మాజీ జనరల్ సెక్రటరీ సంచలన ఇంటర్వ్యూ
Senior Journalist MEV Prasad Reddy About Pawan Kalyan 4
Video_icon

సనాతన ధర్మ వేషాలు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మానుకోవాలి
Vijayawada Flood Victims Fires On AP Government 5
Video_icon

కూటమి ప్రభుత్వంపై వరదబాధితులు ఫైర్
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest