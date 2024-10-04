వివాహ బంధంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ స్టార్‌ స్పిన్నర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌

ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ స్టార్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ రషీద్‌ ఖాన్‌ వివాహ బంధంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. రషీద్‌ వివాహం నిన్న (అక్టోబర్‌ 3) రాత్రి ఆఫ్ఘన్‌ రాజధాని కాబుల్‌లో జరిగింది. పష్తూన్ సంప్రదాయం ప్రకారం రషీద్ పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నాడు. రషీద్‌ వివాహ కార్యక్రమానికి ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్ క్రికెట్ బోర్డు సీఈవో నసీబ్ ఖాన్ సహా చాలా మంది స్వదేశీ క్రికెటర్లు హాజరయ్యారు.

Historical Night 🌉



Kabul is hosting the wedding ceremony of the prominent Afghan cricket star and our CAPTAIN 🧢 Rashid Khan 👑 🇦🇫 @rashidkhan_19



Rashid Khan 👑 and his three brother got married at same day.



Wishing him a and his thee brother happy and healthy life ahead! pic.twitter.com/YOMuyfMMXP — Afghan Atalan 🇦🇫 (@AfghanAtalan1) October 3, 2024

రషీద్‌తో పాటు అతని ముగ్గురు సోదరులకు ఒకే సారి వివాహం జరిగినట్లు తెలుస్తుంది. రషీద్‌ పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు సోషల్‌మీడియాలో వైరలవుతున్నాయి. రషీద్‌ వివాహ వేదిక వద్ద కొందరు తుపాకులు పట్టుకుని పహారా కాస్తూ కనిపించారు. ఈ వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్‌ చేస్తుంది.

Scenes outside the hotel which is hosting Rashid Khan's wedding in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/LIpdUYVZcA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2024

26 ఏళ్ల రషీద్‌కు ప్రపంచంలో మేటి స్పిన్నర్‌గా పేరుంది. రషీద్‌ పొట్టి క్రికెట్‌లో తిరుగులేని బౌలర్‌గా చలామణి అవుతున్నాడు. రషీద్‌ విశ్వవ్యాప్తంగా జరిగే ప్రతి లీగ్‌లో పాల్గొంటాడు. టీ20ల్లో రషీద్‌ సెకెండ్‌ లీడింగ్‌ వికెట్‌ టేకర్‌గా (613 వికెట్లు) కొనసాగుతున్నాడు.

Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead.@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/fP1LswQHhr — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) October 3, 2024

రషీద్‌ ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్‌ తరఫున 5 టెస్ట్‌లు, 105 వన్డేలు, 93 టీ20లు ఆడాడు. మూడు ఫార్మాట్లలో రషీద్‌ 376 వికెట్లు పడగొట్టాడు. ఐపీఎల్‌ రషీద్‌ 121 మ్యాచ్‌లు ఆడి 149 వికెట్లు తీశాడు. రషీద్‌ ఖాతాలో ఐదు వన్డే హాఫ్‌ సెంచరీలు, ఓ టెస్ట్‌ హాఫ్‌ సెంచరీ ఉన్నాయి.

The wedding hall that will host Rashid Khan’s wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan today 🔥#ACA pic.twitter.com/FOM2GCkqZw — Afghan Cricket Association - ACA (@ACAUK1) October 2, 2024