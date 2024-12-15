వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళులు

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: నేడు సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి. ఈ సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌ రెడ్డి.. పటేల్‌కు నివాళులు అర్పించారు. భారతదేశ అభివృద్దికి ఆయన ఆలోచనలు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలుస్తాయని కొనియాడారు.

నేడు సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్‌ పటేల్‌ వర్థంతి సందర్భంగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘భారతదేశ ఉక్కు మనిషి సర్దార్ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. భారతదేశానికి ఏకత్వం, సామాజిక సంస్కరణలను అందించిన విజన్ ఉన్న నాయకుడు వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్. దేశాన్ని ఆయన ఉన్నతంగా తీర్చిదిద్దారు. భారతదేశ అభివృద్దికి ఆయన ఆలోచనలు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలుస్తాయి’ అంటూ కామెంట్స్‌ చేశారు.

Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, the Iron Man of India, on his death anniversary. A visionary leader whose contributions to the unification of India and social reforms shaped the nation we are today. His legacy continues to inspire the spirit of unity and progress.

