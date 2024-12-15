 వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళులు | YS Jagan Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel | Sakshi
వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళులు

Published Sun, Dec 15 2024 10:42 AM | Last Updated on Sun, Dec 15 2024 11:48 AM

YS Jagan Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: నేడు సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి. ఈ సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌ రెడ్డి.. పటేల్‌కు నివాళులు అర్పించారు. భారతదేశ అభివృద్దికి ఆయన ఆలోచనలు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలుస్తాయని కొనియాడారు.

నేడు సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్‌ పటేల్‌ వర్థంతి సందర్భంగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘భారతదేశ ఉక్కు మనిషి సర్దార్ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. భారతదేశానికి ఏకత్వం, సామాజిక సంస్కరణలను అందించిన విజన్ ఉన్న నాయకుడు వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్. దేశాన్ని ఆయన ఉన్నతంగా  తీర్చిదిద్దారు. భారతదేశ అభివృద్దికి ఆయన ఆలోచనలు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలుస్తాయి’ అంటూ కామెంట్స్‌ చేశారు. 

 


 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel YSRCP Tributes Andhra Pradesh
