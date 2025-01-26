 రిపబ్లికే డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Extends Republic Day Wishes To Telugu People | Sakshi
రిపబ్లికే డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Published Sun, Jan 26 2025 8:31 AM | Last Updated on Sun, Jan 26 2025 8:44 AM

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Extends Republic Day Wishes To Telugu People

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం సందర్బంగా తెలుగు ప్రజలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌ రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలో దేశంలో రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకలు భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వ బలాన్ని చాటి చెప్తాయని తెలిపారు.

వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా తెలుగు ప్రజలకు గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ‘రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకలు భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వ బలాన్ని చాటి చెబుతాయి. ఈ వేడుకలు సాంస్కృతిక వైవిద్యానికి అద్దం పడుతాయి. భారతదేశ గొప్పతనాన్ని తెలియజేసే రాజ్యాంగాన్ని బలపరుద్దామని ప్రతిజ్ఞ చేద్దాం’ అని అన్నారు. 

 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Republic Day Andhra Pradesh YSRCP
