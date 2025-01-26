రిపబ్లికే డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం సందర్బంగా తెలుగు ప్రజలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌ రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలో దేశంలో రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకలు భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వ బలాన్ని చాటి చెప్తాయని తెలిపారు.

వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా తెలుగు ప్రజలకు గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ‘రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకలు భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వ బలాన్ని చాటి చెబుతాయి. ఈ వేడుకలు సాంస్కృతిక వైవిద్యానికి అద్దం పడుతాయి. భారతదేశ గొప్పతనాన్ని తెలియజేసే రాజ్యాంగాన్ని బలపరుద్దామని ప్రతిజ్ఞ చేద్దాం’ అని అన్నారు.

On this 76th Republic Day, let us celebrate the strength of our Unity in Diversity. Together, we pledge to uphold and reinforce the constitution that defines our great nation. Jai Hind!#RepublicDay

