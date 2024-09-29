 నేపాల్‌లో వరద బీభత్సం.. 112 మంది మృతి | Nepal Heavy Rain And Floods Effect 112 Dead, Search Operations On For 44 Members, Video Goes Viral | Sakshi
Nepal Rainfall Floods: నేపాల్‌లో వరద బీభత్సం.. 112 మంది మృతి

Published Sun, Sep 29 2024 12:52 PM | Last Updated on Sun, Sep 29 2024 2:53 PM

Nepal Heavy Rain And Floods Effect 112 Dead

ఖాట్మాండు: నేపాల్‌లో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. ఎడతెరిపిలేని భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా వరదలకు ఇప్పటివరకు 112 మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు నేపాల్‌ ప్రభుత్వం తెలిపింది. ఇదే సమయంలో వందల సంఖ్యలో ప్రజలు గాయపడగా దాదాపు 68 గల్లంతు అయినట్టు సమాచారం.

నేపాల్‌లో గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా వరదలు బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తున్నాయి. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో ఇళ్లు నీట మునిగిపోయాయి. దీంతో అక్కడి జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. వరద బాధితులను సహాయక దళాలు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలిస్తున్నారు. మరోవైపు.. నేపాల్‌ వరదల ప్రభావం బీహార్‌పై పడే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అక్కడ నుంచి కొన్ని నదులు బీహార్‌లోకి ప్రవహిస్తాయి. ఆ నదులకు వచ్చే ఆకస్మిక వరదలు రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు ప్రాంతాలను ముంచెత్తే అవకాశం ఉందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలో అధికారులు సన్నద్ధమవుతున్నారు.

 

 

 

ఇక, నేపాల్‌లో శనివారం రికార్డు స్థాయిలో వర్షం కురిసింది. 54 సంవత్సరాల తర్వాత కేవలం 24 గంటల సమయంలోనే 323 మిల్లీమీటర్ల వర్షపాతం నమోదైంది. వర్షం కారణంగా కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడటంతో పలువురు మృతిచెందారు. వరద నీటిలో చిక్కుకున్న వారిని హెలికాప్టర్లు, బోట్ల సాయంలో సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలిస్తున్నారు. మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది.

 

Nepal heavy rain and floods Dead

