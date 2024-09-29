ఖాట్మాండు: నేపాల్‌లో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. ఎడతెరిపిలేని భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా వరదలకు ఇప్పటివరకు 112 మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు నేపాల్‌ ప్రభుత్వం తెలిపింది. ఇదే సమయంలో వందల సంఖ్యలో ప్రజలు గాయపడగా దాదాపు 68 గల్లంతు అయినట్టు సమాచారం.

నేపాల్‌లో గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా వరదలు బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తున్నాయి. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో ఇళ్లు నీట మునిగిపోయాయి. దీంతో అక్కడి జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. వరద బాధితులను సహాయక దళాలు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలిస్తున్నారు. మరోవైపు.. నేపాల్‌ వరదల ప్రభావం బీహార్‌పై పడే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అక్కడ నుంచి కొన్ని నదులు బీహార్‌లోకి ప్రవహిస్తాయి. ఆ నదులకు వచ్చే ఆకస్మిక వరదలు రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు ప్రాంతాలను ముంచెత్తే అవకాశం ఉందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలో అధికారులు సన్నద్ధమవుతున్నారు.

September 27, 2024

Kathmandu, Nepal

Floods and landslides in Nepal continue to claim lives, 66 dead and dozens missing have been reported so far. Heavy rains caused catastrophic consequences in the Kathmandu Valley and other regions of the country, destroying roads pic.twitter.com/M3xgvgwQ97 — Creative Society India (@CreativeSoIndia) September 29, 2024

#BREAKING: Nepal has reported 112 deaths due to flooding, landslides, and road closures due to persistent downpours, with 69 missing and 60 injured.#NepalFloods #Kathmandu #Flood #Nepal pic.twitter.com/fvm6nWiCei — JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) September 29, 2024

Happening now at Medicity hospital, Be safe. pic.twitter.com/o22qMm4B3A — संजय तिमिल्सिना (@sanjayabkt) September 28, 2024

ఇక, నేపాల్‌లో శనివారం రికార్డు స్థాయిలో వర్షం కురిసింది. 54 సంవత్సరాల తర్వాత కేవలం 24 గంటల సమయంలోనే 323 మిల్లీమీటర్ల వర్షపాతం నమోదైంది. వర్షం కారణంగా కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడటంతో పలువురు మృతిచెందారు. వరద నీటిలో చిక్కుకున్న వారిని హెలికాప్టర్లు, బోట్ల సాయంలో సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలిస్తున్నారు. మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది.

#BREAKING #NEPAL #KATHMANDU



🔴 NEPAL : 📹 SEVERE FLOODING IN NEPAL DUE TO INCESSANT MONSOON RAINS



Nepal floods and landslides killed at least 66 people, 69 missing.

Capital City of Kathmandu is mostly affected.

-Reuters#Ultimahora #Flooding #Inundación #Inondation pic.twitter.com/YHLMtYGWbM — LW World News 🌍 (@LoveWorld_Peopl) September 28, 2024

