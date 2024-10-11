 'విశ్వం' మూవీ ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Viswam Movie Twitter Review Telugu | Sakshi
Viswam Movie: 'విశ్వం' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ

Published Fri, Oct 11 2024 7:18 AM | Last Updated on Fri, Oct 11 2024 7:23 AM

Viswam Movie Twitter Review Telugu

టాలీవుడ్‌లో గుర్తుండిపోయే కామెడీ సినిమాలు తీసిన డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీనువైట్ల.. చాన్నాళ్ల తర్వాత చేసిన 'విశ్వం' మూవీ చేశాడు. గోపీచంద్ హీరోగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం తాజాగా (అక్టోబర్ 11) థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చింది. కామెడీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ కథతో తీసిన ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు. ట్విటర్‌లో టాక్ ఏంటి?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'మా నాన్న సూపర్ హీరో' సినిమా రివ్యూ)

'విశ్వం' రొటీన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ స్టోరీ అని, ఈ తరహా గతంలోనే పలు సినిమాలు వచ్చాయని నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. గోపీచంద్, కాసిన్ని కామెడీ సీన్స్ బాగున్నాయి తప్పితే మిగతా అంతా రొటీన్ అని అంటున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం కామెడీ పరంగా బాగానే ఉందని అంటున్నారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా అబోవ్ యావరేజ్ ఫిల్మ్ అని అంటున్నారు. ఓ రెండు రోజులు ఆగితే అసలు టాక్ ఏంటనేది బయటకొస్తుంది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: రజనీకాంత్‌ "వేట్టయన్‌" మూవీ రివ్యూ)

Viswam Movie review

