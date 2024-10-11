టాలీవుడ్లో గుర్తుండిపోయే కామెడీ సినిమాలు తీసిన డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీనువైట్ల.. చాన్నాళ్ల తర్వాత చేసిన 'విశ్వం' మూవీ చేశాడు. గోపీచంద్ హీరోగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం తాజాగా (అక్టోబర్ 11) థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చింది. కామెడీ ఎంటర్టైనర్ కథతో తీసిన ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు. ట్విటర్లో టాక్ ఏంటి?
'విశ్వం' రొటీన్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ స్టోరీ అని, ఈ తరహా గతంలోనే పలు సినిమాలు వచ్చాయని నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. గోపీచంద్, కాసిన్ని కామెడీ సీన్స్ బాగున్నాయి తప్పితే మిగతా అంతా రొటీన్ అని అంటున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం కామెడీ పరంగా బాగానే ఉందని అంటున్నారు. ఓవరాల్గా అబోవ్ యావరేజ్ ఫిల్మ్ అని అంటున్నారు. ఓ రెండు రోజులు ఆగితే అసలు టాక్ ఏంటనేది బయటకొస్తుంది.
#Viswam Decent Entertainer
Good 1st half with the same typical formula of old movies.
This format is very much familiar to TFI and this has been used by #SreenuVaitla again. And this time he aims for comedy and gets it in majority places. After 1st half, some comedy scenes came…
Just watched #Viswam movie and couldn't stop laughing throughout the movie. I fully enjoyed it from start to finish! Such an action entertaining and superb film!@YoursGopichand @SreenuVaitla @KavyaThapar pic.twitter.com/1BKGRKw0J6
Just finished watching the show. Overall, Above Average to Watch.
Last 25 to 30 min Lag scenes . #Viswam #Gopichand #Vettaiyan #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar #NBK109 #SrinuVaitla #Dussehra24 #MaNannaSuperHero #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/yaho3GWwIV
#Viswam First Half : Good 👍👍
The first half of #Viswam is a fun ride, with #Prudvi’s comic timing stealing the show!
The light-hearted moments keep the pace going, and the interval fight sets up an exciting second half.#Gopichand did well with outstanding performance 👌👌… pic.twitter.com/IAIKAYKbOm
#ViswamReview #Gopichand #Viswam #SreenuVaitla#KavyaThapar #Prabhas
Viswam Review=
-Decent 🍿😎
Overall=2.9/5
Story=2.8/5
Direction=3/5
Comedy=3.15/5❣️
Emotion=3/5
🎶=2.75/5
Bgm=2.85/5
Action=2.85/5
Interval=3/5❤️
Actings=4/5👌
-Pritviraj
2nHalf=2.65/5
Climax=2.8/5 pic.twitter.com/8fDN1baUyz
#Viswam Review : “Outdated & Tests Your Patience”
👉Rating : 2/5 ⭐️ ⭐️
Positives:
👉#Gopichand
👉Couple of Comedy Scenes
Negatives:
👉Outdated Story
👉Boring Narration
👉Predictability
👉Weak Climax pic.twitter.com/NCC8NdkOd9
