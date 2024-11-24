 రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో సొంత విగ్రహావిష్కరణ.. గవర్నర్‌పై విమర్శలు | Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan | Sakshi
రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో సొంత విగ్రహావిష్కరణ.. గవర్నర్‌పై విమర్శలు

Published Sun, Nov 24 2024 7:28 AM | Last Updated on Sun, Nov 24 2024 7:28 AM

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan

కోల్‌కతా:బెంగాల్‌ గవర్నర్‌ ఆనంద్‌బోస్‌ మరోసారి వార్తల్లోకెక్కారు. గవర్నర్‌గా రెండేళ్ల పదవీ కాలం పూర్తి చేసుకున్న సందర్భంగా ఆయన చేసిన పని వివాదాస్పదమైంది.స్వయంగా ఆయన విగ్రహాన్ని ఆయనే రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసుకుని ఆవిష్కరించుకున్నారు బోస్‌. గవర్నర్‌గా ఓ పక్క ఇంకా పదవిలో ఉండగానే సొంత విగ్రహాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేసుకుని ఆవిష్కరించుకోవడమేంటని అందరూ ముక్కున వేలేసుకుంటున్నారు.

విగ్రహావిష్కరణ వీడియోలు సోషల్‌మీడియాలో ట్రోల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.బోస్‌పై నెటిజన్లు తెగ విమర్శలు చేస్తున్నారు.అయితే దీనిపై రాజ్‌భవన్‌ స్పందించింది.గవర్నర్‌ తన విగ్రహాన్ని తాను ఆవిష్కరించుకోలేదని అది ఆయనకు బహుమతిగా వస్తే తెర తీసి చూసుకున్నారని తెలిపింది.బోస్‌ చర్యపై అధికార తృణమూల్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ విమర్శలు ఎక్కుపెట్టింది. సొంత విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించుకోవడం ఎక్కడా వినలేదని తృణమూల్‌ నేతలు గవర్నర్‌ను ఎద్దేవా చేశారు.

 

 

# Tag
Bengal governor bose statue Controversy

