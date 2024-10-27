సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి: తనను వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఉత్తరాంధ్ర కోఆర్డినేటర్‌గా నియమించటం పట్ల పార్టీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఆదివారం(అక్టోబర్‌ 27) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా ఒక ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘ఉతరాంధ్ర ప్రజల బలమైన గొంతుకగా పనిచేస్తా. ప్రజల సమస్యలు పరిష్కరింపజేయడంలో కృషి చేస్తా. వైజాగ్ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణను అడ్డుకునే అంశంతో పాటు ఉత్తరాంధ్రలో పెండింగ్‌లో ఉన్నమౌలిక సదుపాయాల కల్పన సమస్యల పరిష్కారానికి పనిచేస్తా’అని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

Grateful to @YSRCParty President Sri @ysjagan garu for entrusting me with the role of Regional Coordinator for North Andhra, including Vizag. I pledge to be a strong voice for the people of Uttarandhra, ensuring your concerns are heard and addressed. Whether it be the…

