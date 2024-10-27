 వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కృతజ్ఞతలు | Ysrcp Mp Vijayasaireddy Thanks To Ysrcp Chief ys jaganmohanreddy | Sakshi
వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఉత్తరాంధ్ర కోఆర్డినేటర్‌గా నియామకం.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కృతజ్ఞతలు

Published Sun, Oct 27 2024 3:46 PM | Last Updated on Sun, Oct 27 2024 4:07 PM

Ysrcp Mp Vijayasaireddy Thanks To Ysrcp Chief ys jaganmohanreddy

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి: తనను వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఉత్తరాంధ్ర  కోఆర్డినేటర్‌గా నియమించటం పట్ల పార్టీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఆదివారం(అక్టోబర్‌ 27) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా ఒక ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘ఉతరాంధ్ర ప్రజల బలమైన గొంతుకగా పనిచేస్తా. ప్రజల సమస్యలు  పరిష్కరింపజేయడంలో కృషి చేస్తా. వైజాగ్ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణను అడ్డుకునే అంశంతో పాటు ఉత్తరాంధ్రలో పెండింగ్‌లో ఉన్నమౌలిక సదుపాయాల కల్పన సమస్యల పరిష్కారానికి పనిచేస్తా’అని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి తెలిపారు. 

uttarandhra districts coordinater Vijaya Sai Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRCP Andhra Pradesh

