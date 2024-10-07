చంద్రబాబు.. ఉచిత ఇసుక ఎక్కడ?: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి : కూటమి ప్రభుత్వ నిర్వాహాకాలపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి వరుస ట్వీట్లతో ప్రశ్నలు సంధిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా, ఇసుక మాఫియాపై చంద్రబాబును నిలదీశారు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి. కూటమి ప్రభుత్వంలో ఇసుక కొరతతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారని అన్నారు.

లక్షలాదిమంది భవన నిర్మాణ కార్మికుల జీవన ఉపాధి కోల్పోయారని పేర్కొన్నారు. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ హయాంలో ఇసుక టన్ను ధర రూ.475కే అందితే.. కూటమి హయాంలో టన్ను ఇసుక ధర రూ.3వేలు పలుకుతుందన్నారు.

ఇక చంద్రబాబు ప్రకటించిన ఉచిత ఇసుక పథకం నీటిమీద రాతల్లా తయారైందని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ఎద్దేవా చేశారు.

With TDP, the devil always lies in the detail. On one hand, Chandrababu @ncbn promises free Sand on the other hand TDP is causing sand scarcity in the state affecting the livelihood of lakhs of construction workers. The cost of sand has spiked to ₹3,000/tonne now instead of the…

— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 7, 2024