 చంద్రబాబు.. ఉచిత ఇసుక ఎక్కడ?: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి | Vijayasai Reddy Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over Free Land Scheme | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

చంద్రబాబు.. ఉచిత ఇసుక ఎక్కడ?: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

Published Mon, Oct 7 2024 10:49 AM | Last Updated on Mon, Oct 7 2024 11:46 AM

Vijayasai Reddy Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over Free Land Scheme

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి : కూటమి ప్రభుత్వ నిర్వాహాకాలపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి వరుస ట్వీట్లతో ప్రశ్నలు సంధిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా, ఇసుక మాఫియాపై చంద్రబాబును నిలదీశారు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి. కూటమి ప్రభుత్వంలో ఇసుక కొరతతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారని అన్నారు.

లక్షలాదిమంది భవన నిర్మాణ కార్మికుల జీవన ఉపాధి కోల్పోయారని పేర్కొన్నారు. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ హయాంలో ఇసుక టన్ను ధర రూ.475కే అందితే.. కూటమి హయాంలో టన్ను ఇసుక ధర రూ.3వేలు పలుకుతుందన్నారు. 

ఇక చంద్రబాబు ప్రకటించిన ఉచిత ఇసుక పథకం నీటిమీద రాతల్లా తయారైందని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ఎద్దేవా చేశారు.

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Sand YSRCP Vijaya Sai Reddy Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

ప్రెగ్నెన్సీతో టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్‌.. గ్రాండ్‌గా బేబీ షవర్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

పసుపు చీరలో ముద్దబంతిలా మెరిసిపోతున్న కావ్య థాపర్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

ఒకప్పుడు బిజీ హీరోయిన్‌.. నానితో హిట్‌ సినిమా.. ఇప్పుడేమో సొంత అకాడమీ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

Mahathalli Jahnavi Dasetty: తల్లి కాబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించిన 'మహాతల్లి' (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

తళుక్కుమని మెరిసిపోతున్న కృతి శెట్టి (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Venky Green Signal For Blockbuster Sequel 1
Video_icon

బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ సీక్వెల్ కు వెంకీ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్..
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal To Play Rishab Shettys Father Role In Kantara Chapter 2 2
Video_icon

రిషబ్ శెట్టి తండ్రిగా మోహన్ లాల్.. కాంతారా 2 నుంచి లేటెస్ట్ అప్డేట్..
No Salary For 104 And 108 Service Employees Since Last 2 Months 3
Video_icon

సారూ..జీతాలెప్పుడు?
Central Government Deadline To Alliance 4
Video_icon

2026 మార్చి నాటికి పోలవరం పూర్తి చేయాలని రాష్ట్రానికి చెప్పిన కేంద్రం
MP Vijayasai Reddy Tweet About Chandrababu Fraud On Free Sand Scheme 5
Video_icon

కూటమి నిర్వాకాలపై ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ట్వీటాస్త్రాలు
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest