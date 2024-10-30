స్పెయిన్‌లోని తూర్పు, దక్షిణ ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీ వరదలు తీవ్ర బీభత్సం సృష్టించాయి. ఈ వరదల్లో చిక్కుకొని ఇప్పటివరకు సుమారు 51 మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. తీవ్రమైన తుపాను కారణంగా సంభవించిన వరదల్లో పలువులు కొట్టుకుపోయినట్లు తెలిపారు. కొట్టుకుపోయినవారి కోసం గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టారు.

వాలెన్సియా, పరిసర ప్రాంతాలకు మంగళవారం భారీ వర్షం కురిసింది. భారీ వదలకు వీధుల్లో​ ఉండే కార్లు సైతం కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. కార్లు కొట్టుకుపోతున్న వీడియోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

This is SPAIN, most of you have been here.

Demand #ClimateAction & don’t put up with #FossilFuel company misinformation.

Flash floods in Spain leave at least 51 people dead.https://t.co/UEO9y7iPl3 pic.twitter.com/WqBikKltbM — Dr Jill Belch (@JillBelch) October 30, 2024

వరదల్లో కొట్టుకుపోయిన బాధితులను గుర్తించే సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. వాలెన్సియా ప్రభుత్వం అత్యవసర సేవలు అందిస్తోంది. రెస్క్యూ కార్యకలాపాలతో కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.ఇవాళ (బుధవారం)కూడా భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసింది. వరదల కారణంగా కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో రైలు సేవలకు అంతరాయం కలిగింది.

SPAIN — The death toll from devastating flash floods in Spain’s eastern region of Valencia has risen to 51, with heavy rains submerging roads and sweeping away cars. The torrents, which followed an intense downpour, overwhelmed local infrastructure, turning town streets into… https://t.co/VwIMQh2FMq pic.twitter.com/yxHl0upKi8 — News is Dead (@newsisdead) October 30, 2024

క్రెడిట్స్‌: News is Dead