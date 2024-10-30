 స్పెయిన్‌లో వరద బీభత్సం.. 51 మంది మృతి | flash floods in Spain several deceased updates | Sakshi
స్పెయిన్‌లో వరద బీభత్సం.. 51 మంది మృతి

Published Wed, Oct 30 2024 3:30 PM | Last Updated on Wed, Oct 30 2024 3:38 PM

flash floods in Spain several deceased updates

స్పెయిన్‌లోని తూర్పు, దక్షిణ ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీ వరదలు తీవ్ర బీభత్సం సృష్టించాయి. ఈ వరదల్లో చిక్కుకొని ఇప్పటివరకు సుమారు 51 మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. తీవ్రమైన తుపాను కారణంగా సంభవించిన వరదల్లో పలువులు కొట్టుకుపోయినట్లు తెలిపారు. కొట్టుకుపోయినవారి కోసం గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. 

వాలెన్సియా, పరిసర ప్రాంతాలకు మంగళవారం భారీ వర్షం కురిసింది. భారీ వదలకు వీధుల్లో​ ఉండే కార్లు సైతం  కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. కార్లు కొట్టుకుపోతున్న వీడియోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. 

 

వరదల్లో కొట్టుకుపోయిన బాధితులను గుర్తించే సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. వాలెన్సియా ప్రభుత్వం అత్యవసర సేవలు అందిస్తోంది. రెస్క్యూ కార్యకలాపాలతో కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.ఇవాళ (బుధవారం)కూడా భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసింది. వరదల కారణంగా కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో రైలు సేవలకు అంతరాయం కలిగింది.

క్రెడిట్స్‌: News is Dead 

 

flash floods Spain rains

