వీడియో: వరదలతో అల్లాడుతున్న స్పెయిన్‌.. భయానక పరిస్థితులు

బార్సిలోనా: స్పెయిన్‌ భారీ వరదల కారణంగా జన జీవనం అస్తవ్యస్తంగా మారింది. ఆకస్మిక వరదలు బీభత్సంతో దాదాపు 100 మంది చనిపోయినట్టు సమాచారం. వరదల్లో అనేక మంది గల్లంతయ్యారు. వారి వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉందని అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు. మరోవైపు వరదల్లో వందలాది కార్లు కొట్టుకుపోతున్నాయి.

తూర్పు స్పెయిన్‌లో ఆకస్మిక వరదలు బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తున్నాయి. వరదల కారణంగా ఇప్పటికే వంద మందికిపైగా చనిపోయారు. అనేకమంది ఆచూకీ తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఆకస్మిక వరదల్లో వందలాది కార్లు కొట్టుకుపోతున్నాయి. వరదల నేపథ్యంలో స్పెయిన్‌ అత్యవసర ప్రతిస్పందన విభాగానికి చెందిన 1,000 మంది సైనికులు వరద ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో సహాయ చర్యలు చేపట్టారు.

మరోవైపు, దక్షిణ స్పెయిన్‌లోనూ భారీ వర్షాలు కురిశాయి. దీంతో అక్కడి వీధులు బురద నీటితో నిండిపోయాయి. వరదల కారణంగా తప్పిపోయిన వారి ఆచూకీ కోసం డ్రోన్ల సహాయంతో గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఇదే సమయంలో అధికారుల సలహాలను పాటించాలని ప్రజలను అధికారులు కోరారు. ఇక, వరదల్లో చిక్కుకున్న వారిని హెలికాప్టర్ల సాయంతో సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలిస్తున్నారు. ఈ వరదల కారణంగా తీవ్ర ఆస్తి నష్టం, ప్రాణ నష్టం జరిగింది.

Rescuer rescuing a women and her pet dog from flooded area in Spain.

There is severe flash floor occurred serval region in Spain. The worst affected area is Valencia which records highest rainfall in 28 years. The death toll from the flood in Valencia alone has risen to 92.… pic.twitter.com/nUOcwBM4nW — Eagle EyE (@mkh_nyn) October 31, 2024

🤯The worst flood in the last 37 years: at least 72 people died in Spain, dozens went missing, RTVE.



Three days of mourning have been declared in the country. There is still no normal access to some areas. pic.twitter.com/KLQQSuniCa — Nurlan Mededov (@mededov_nurlan) October 30, 2024