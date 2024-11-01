ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

సాక్షి,అమరావతి : ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభ సందర్భంగా ప్రజలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు నా హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆంధ్ర రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ కోసం ప్రాణార్పణ చేసిన మహనీయుడు శ్రీ పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు. ఆయన అంకితభావం రాష్ట్ర ఏర్పాటుకు మార్గం సుగమం చేసింది’ అని పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు త్యాగాన్ని ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి గుర్తు చేశారు.

On Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my warm greetings to the resilient and talented people of this remarkable state. Remembering the immense sacrifice of ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu Garu, whose dedication paved the way for the state’s formation. May Andhra Pradesh continue to…

— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 1, 2024