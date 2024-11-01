 ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి | Wishing All The People On State Formation Day, MP Vijayasai Reddy | Sakshi
ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

Published Fri, Nov 1 2024 9:33 AM | Last Updated on Fri, Nov 1 2024 9:45 AM

Wishing All The People On State Formation Day, MP Vijayasai Reddy

సాక్షి,అమరావతి : ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభ సందర్భంగా ప్రజలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు నా హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆంధ్ర రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ కోసం ప్రాణార్పణ చేసిన మహనీయుడు శ్రీ పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు. ఆయన అంకితభావం రాష్ట్ర ఏర్పాటుకు మార్గం సుగమం చేసింది’ అని పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు త్యాగాన్ని ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి గుర్తు చేశారు. 

# Tag
Andhra Pradesh state formation Vijay Sai Reddy x.com Potti Sri Ramulu

