ఢిల్లీ, సాక్షి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ రాజ్యసభ పక్ష నేత, ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి భద్రతా మండలిని సందర్శించారు. అంతకు ముందు.. జనరల్ అసెంబ్లీ వద్ద మహాత్మా గాంధీ విగ్రహానికి నివాళులు అర్పించారు. మహాత్మా గాంధీ ప్రవచించిన శాంతి, అహింస, ఐక్యత ప్రపంచానికి ఆదర్శమైందని ఎక్స్‌ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి జనరల్ అసెంబ్లీ 79వ సెషన్ కు భారత ప్రతినిధి బృందంలో విజయసాయిరెడ్డి సభ్యులుగా వెళ్లిన సంగతి తెలిసే ఉంటుంది. ఈ అవకాశంపై ఆయన స్పందిస్తూ.. అంతర్జాతీయ వేదికల్లో భారత్ కు ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించడం గర్వించదగ్గ విషయమన్నారు.

This week, I am in New York as part of India’s Non-Official Delegation to the 79th Session of the UNGA. Engaging with global stakeholders on critical issues of peace and conflict, we have had the opportunity to interact with UN organizations and representatives from the Permanent… pic.twitter.com/2pMdbTiTvX

