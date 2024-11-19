 ‘ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి’లో ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి | YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Visited UNO | Sakshi
‘ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి’లో వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

Published Tue, Nov 19 2024 9:49 AM | Last Updated on Tue, Nov 19 2024 10:38 AM

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Visited UNO

ఢిల్లీ, సాక్షి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ రాజ్యసభ పక్ష నేత, ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి భద్రతా మండలిని సందర్శించారు. అంతకు ముందు.. జనరల్ అసెంబ్లీ వద్ద మహాత్మా గాంధీ విగ్రహానికి నివాళులు అర్పించారు. మహాత్మా గాంధీ ప్రవచించిన శాంతి, అహింస, ఐక్యత ప్రపంచానికి ఆదర్శమైందని ఎక్స్‌ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి జనరల్ అసెంబ్లీ 79వ సెషన్ కు భారత ప్రతినిధి బృందంలో విజయసాయిరెడ్డి సభ్యులుగా వెళ్లిన సంగతి తెలిసే ఉంటుంది. ఈ అవకాశంపై ఆయన స్పందిస్తూ.. అంతర్జాతీయ వేదికల్లో భారత్ కు ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించడం గర్వించదగ్గ విషయమన్నారు. 

UN: ఐరాస భద్రతా మండలిని సందర్శించిన ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

శాంతి, అంతర్యుద్ధాలు.. లాంటి ఎన్నో అంశాలపై భారత్‌, ఇతర దేశాల ప్రతినిధులు సాధారణ అసెంబ్లీలో మాట్లాడతారు. నవంబర్‌ 23వ తేదీ దాకా ఈ సెషన్‌ జరగనుంది.

v vijayasai reddy UNO General assembly India Andhra Pradesh NRI

