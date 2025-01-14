Mahakumbh-2025: మకర సంక్రాంతి వేళ.. అమృత స్నానానికి పోటెత్తిన జనం

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో పుష్య పూర్ణిమ స్నానంతో మహా కుంభమేళా ప్రారంభమైంది. తొలిరోజు సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు 1.65 కోట్ల మంది భక్తులు త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా హెలికాప్టర్ నుండి భక్తులపై పూల వర్షం కురిపించారు. ఇందుకోసం 20 క్వింటాళ్ల గులాబీ రేకులను వినియోగించారు.



#WATCH | The first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 will begin with Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti



Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of… pic.twitter.com/xgN3urCEUI — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

మహా కుంభమేళా నగరం భారతదేశానికే కాదు, యావత్ ప్రపంచానికే ఆధ్యాత్మిక కేంద్రంగా మారింది. దేశంలోని వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల నుండి వచ్చిన ప్రజలతో పాటు అమెరికా, రష్యా, జర్మనీ, ఇటలీ, స్పెయిన్, ఈక్వెడార్ తదితర దేశాల నుండి వచ్చిన జనం ఇక్కడి సనాతన సంస్కృతికి ఆకర్షితులవుతున్నారు. సంగమంలో స్నానం చేసి, నుదుటిపై తిలకం పూసుకుని ఆధ్యాత్మిక ఆనందంలో మునిగితేలుతున్నారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On former Apple CEO Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri says, "She is in my 'shivir'. She has never been to such a crowded place. She has got some allergies. She is very simple...All those people who… pic.twitter.com/1bQXP2lId7 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

కుంభమేళాలో మొదటి అమృత స్నానం మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా జరిగింది. ఇది మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయితీ అఖాడ త్రివేణి సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానం చేయడంతో మొదలయ్యింది. గంగా, యమున, మర్మమైన సరస్వతి నదుల పవిత్ర త్రివేణి సంగమంలో సనాతన ధర్మంలోని 13 అఖాడాలకు చెందిన సాధువులు ఈరోజు పవిత్ర స్నానం ఆచరించనున్నారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Preparations are underway for the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025



The first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 will begin with Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/fIlzfygkos — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

మాజీ ఆపిల్ సీఈఓ స్టీవ్ జాబ్స్ భార్య లారెన్ పావెల్ జాబ్స్‌ ఆధ్యాత్మిక గురువు స్వామి కైలాశానంద గిరి మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ ‘లారెన్ పావెల్ జాబ్స్‌ నా శిబిరంలో ఉన్నారు. ఆమె ఏనాడూ ఇంత రద్దీగా ఉండే ప్రదేశానికి వెళ్లలేదు. ఆమెకు కొన్ని అలెర్జీలున్నాయి. మన సంప్రదాయాన్ని ఎప్పుడూ చూడని వారుకూడా మాతో చేరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాం’ అన్నారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Devotees take holy dip on the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti #MahaKumbh2025 began yesterday with a record gathering of over 1.5 cr devotees on the first day pic.twitter.com/3MAk0yKD8y — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

2025 మహా కుంభమేళా అమృత స్నానానికి ముందస్తు సన్నాహాలు చేశారు. మహాసంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా మొదటి అమృత స్నానం మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయతీ అఖాడాలోని త్రివేణి సంగమంలో జరిగే పవిత్ర స్నానాలతో ప్రారంభమయ్యింది.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti - it's a festival and a celebration to express gratitude towards lord Sun. Followers of Sanatan Dharm celebrate this festival with different names in… pic.twitter.com/HJukhqOpWo — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా మొదటి అమృత స్నానాన్ని భక్తులు ఆచరించారు. మొదటి రోజు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 1.5 కోట్ల మంది భక్తులు పుణ్య స్నానాలు చేశారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara will be the first to take the holy dip at the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti as Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred… pic.twitter.com/0lM8c1jbVP — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ మాట్లాడుతూ ‘మకర సంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఇది సూర్యభగవానునికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపే పండుగ. ఈ పండుగను దేశంలోని వివిధ ప్రాంతాల్లో భిన్నంగా జరుపుకుంటారన్నారు.

#WATCH | Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, says, "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of #makarsankranti2025. Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara will be the first to take holy dip on today's Amrit Snan - the first of #MahaKumbh2025..." https://t.co/0deSPAtEEe pic.twitter.com/Wftc0Nz3dO — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా సనాతన ధర్మానికి చెందిన 13 అఖాడాలకు చెందిన సాధువులు త్రివేణి సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరిస్తున్నారు.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: "I come from the US but I live in Lisbon, Portugal. I was travelling in the South. I came here via Varanasi yesterday... I like how the energy is very calm and peaceful, and everyone is very friendly. It feels very good to be… pic.twitter.com/z45G1rGxER — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయతీ అఖాడాకు చెందిన మహామండలేశ్వర్ స్వామి చిదంబరానంద మకరసంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

సనాతన ధర్మంలోని 13 అఖాడాల క్రమాన్ని మహా కుంభమేళా పరిపాలన విభాగం ఖరారు చేసింది. ప్రతి అఖాడాకు సమయాన్ని షెడ్యూల్‌ చేశారు.



