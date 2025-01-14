 Mahakumbh-2025: మకర సంక్రాంతి వేళ.. అమృత స్నానానికి పోటెత్తిన జనం | Mahakumbh-2025 Shahi Snan Prayagraj Sangam Paush Purnima Yogi Aditiyanath | Sakshi
Mahakumbh-2025: మకర సంక్రాంతి వేళ.. అమృత స్నానానికి పోటెత్తిన జనం

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో  పుష్య పూర్ణిమ స్నానంతో మహా కుంభమేళా ప్రారంభమైంది. తొలిరోజు సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు 1.65 కోట్ల మంది భక్తులు త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా హెలికాప్టర్ నుండి భక్తులపై పూల వర్షం కురిపించారు.  ఇందుకోసం 20 క్వింటాళ్ల గులాబీ రేకులను వినియోగించారు.
 

మహా కుంభమేళా నగరం భారతదేశానికే కాదు, యావత్ ప్రపంచానికే ఆధ్యాత్మిక కేంద్రంగా మారింది. దేశంలోని వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల నుండి వచ్చిన ప్రజలతో పాటు అమెరికా, రష్యా, జర్మనీ, ఇటలీ, స్పెయిన్, ఈక్వెడార్ తదితర దేశాల నుండి వచ్చిన జనం ఇక్కడి సనాతన సంస్కృతికి ఆకర్షితులవుతున్నారు. సంగమంలో స్నానం చేసి, నుదుటిపై తిలకం పూసుకుని ఆధ్యాత్మిక ఆనందంలో మునిగితేలుతున్నారు.

కుంభమేళాలో మొదటి అమృత స్నానం మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా జరిగింది. ఇది మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయితీ అఖాడ త్రివేణి సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానం చేయడంతో  మొదలయ్యింది. గంగా, యమున, మర్మమైన సరస్వతి నదుల పవిత్ర త్రివేణి సంగమంలో సనాతన ధర్మంలోని 13 అఖాడాలకు చెందిన సాధువులు ఈరోజు పవిత్ర స్నానం ఆచరించనున్నారు.

మాజీ ఆపిల్ సీఈఓ స్టీవ్ జాబ్స్ భార్య లారెన్ పావెల్ జాబ్స్‌ ఆధ్యాత్మిక గురువు స్వామి కైలాశానంద గిరి మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ ‘లారెన్ పావెల్ జాబ్స్‌ నా శిబిరంలో ఉన్నారు. ఆమె ఏనాడూ  ఇంత రద్దీగా ఉండే ప్రదేశానికి వెళ్లలేదు. ఆమెకు కొన్ని అలెర్జీలున్నాయి. మన సంప్రదాయాన్ని ఎప్పుడూ చూడని వారుకూడా మాతో చేరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాం’ అన్నారు.

2025 మహా కుంభమేళా అమృత స్నానానికి ముందస్తు సన్నాహాలు చేశారు. మహాసంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా మొదటి అమృత స్నానం మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయతీ అఖాడాలోని త్రివేణి సంగమంలో జరిగే పవిత్ర స్నానాలతో ప్రారంభమయ్యింది.

మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా మొదటి అమృత స్నానాన్ని భక్తులు ఆచరించారు. మొదటి రోజు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 1.5 కోట్ల మంది భక్తులు పుణ్య స్నానాలు చేశారు.

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ మాట్లాడుతూ ‘మకర సంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఇది సూర్యభగవానునికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపే పండుగ. ఈ పండుగను దేశంలోని వివిధ ప్రాంతాల్లో భిన్నంగా జరుపుకుంటారన్నారు.

మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభ సందర్భంగా సనాతన ధర్మానికి చెందిన 13 అఖాడాలకు చెందిన సాధువులు త్రివేణి సంగమంలో పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరిస్తున్నారు.

మహానిర్వాణి పంచాయతీ అఖాడాకు చెందిన మహామండలేశ్వర్ స్వామి చిదంబరానంద మకరసంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

సనాతన ధర్మంలోని 13 అఖాడాల క్రమాన్ని మహా కుంభమేళా పరిపాలన విభాగం ఖరారు చేసింది. ప్రతి అఖాడాకు సమయాన్ని షెడ్యూల్‌ చేశారు.

ఇది కూడా చదవండి: Maha Kumbh-2025: ఒక్కో ఘాట్‌కు ఒక్కో ప్రత్యేకత.. విశేష ఫలితం

