రాజస్థాన్‌లో చెలరేగిన హింస.. 60 మంది అరెస్ట్‌

Violence in tonk Rajasthan 60 People Arrested

టోంక్: రాజస్థాన్‌లోని టోంక్ జిల్లాలోని డియోలీ ఉనియారాలో హింసాత్మక ఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి. ఈ నియోజకవర్గానికి జరిగిన ఉప ఎన్నికల్లో స్వతంత్ర అభ్యర్థిగా పోటీ చేసిన నరేష్ మీనా ఎన్నికల విధుల్లో ఉన్న ఎస్‌డిఎం అమిత్ చౌదరిని చెప్పుతో కొట్టారు. అనంతరం హింసాత్మక ఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి.
 

ఈ  ఉదంతంపై ఫిర్యాదు అందిన దరిమిలా పోలీసులు నరేష్‌ మీనాను అరెస్ట్‌ చేసేందుకు వెళ్లగా, సంరవత గ్రామస్తులు పోలీసులపై దాడి చేసి, దౌర్జన్యానికి దిగారు. నరేష్ మీనా మద్దతుదారులు పలు వాహనాలకు నిప్పు పెట్టారు. ఈ  ఉదంతంలో ఇప్పటి వరకు 60 మందిని అరెస్ట్ చేసినట్లు అజ్మీర్ రేంజ్ ఐజీ ఓం ప్రకాశ్ తెలిపారు. టోంక్ హింసాకాండపై జిల్లా అదనపు ఎస్పీ బ్రిజేంద్ర సింగ్ భాటి మాట్లాడుతూ పరిస్థితులను సమీక్షిస్తున్నామన్నారు. ప్రధాన నిందితుడు నరేష్ మీనా కోసం వెతుకుతున్నామని తెలిపారు. గ్రామంలో భద్రతను కట్టుదిట్టం చేసిన పోలీసులు నిరంతరం గస్తీ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.

 


