వయనాడ్‌ ఉప ఎన్నిక: కొనసాగుతున్న పోలింగ్‌

కర్ణాటక:

#WATCH | Karnataka: People queue up at a polling station in Channapatna, Karnataka to vote for Channapatna Assembly by-elections NDA has fielded JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy from this seat; five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is contesting against him on a Congress ticket pic.twitter.com/YO5DLC32Cp

కేరళ

పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌:

కేరళ:

ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Voting underway for Raipur City South Assembly by-elections BJP has fielded Sunil Kumar Soni, a former MP and mayor, while Congress has fielded Akash Sharma, the president of the Youth Congress state unit. pic.twitter.com/KEDX8M4but

అస్సాం:

కేరళ

మధ్యప్రదేశ్:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Voting for the by-election to be held today in the Budhni assembly of Sheopur district. Preparations underway at polling station number 170 Government Higher Secondary School New Building Vijaypur. pic.twitter.com/SopzxUBWBH

Voting begins for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections; In this phase, voting is taking place on 43 out of 81 seats.



Voting has also begun in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats spread across 10 states, as well as for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/muTcQsr2nx

— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024