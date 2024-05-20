 ఓటేసిన వ్యాపార ప్రముఖులు | Sakshi
ఓటేసిన వ్యాపార ప్రముఖులు

Published Mon, May 20 2024 8:44 PM

business leaders casts vote in lok sabha elections 2024

ముంబై: లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల ఐదో దశ పోలింగ్‌లో ముంబైలోని ఆరు లోక్‌సభ స్థానాలకు సోమవారం ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ జరిగింది. ముంబైలో పలువురు వ్యాపార, పారిశ్రామిక ప్రముఖులు పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలకు వచ్చి తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.

రిలయన్స్ ఇండస్ట్రీస్ మేనేజింగ్ డైరెక్టర్, ఛైర్మన్ ముఖేష్ అంబానీ, ఆయన సతీమణి నీతా అంబానీ, వారి కుమారుడు ఆకాష్ అంబానీతో కలిసి ముంబైలోని మలబార్ హిల్‌లో ఓటు వేశారు.

 

 ప్రముఖ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త రతన్ టాటా తన సహాయకుడు శంతను నాయుడుతో కలిసి ముంబైలోని కోల్బాలోని పోలింగ్ బూత్‌ వచ్చి ఓటు వేశారు.

 

అనిల్ అంబానీ ముంబైలోని పోలింగ్ బూత్ వద్ద క్యూలో నిలబడి ఓటింగ్ ప్రారంభమయ్యే వరకు ఎదురు చూసి మరి ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.

 

 ఆదిత్య బిర్లా గ్రూప్ చైర్మన్ కుమార్ మంగళం బిర్లా పెద్దార్ రోడ్‌లోని పోలింగ్ బూత్‌లో కూతురు అనన్య బిర్లాతో కలిసి ఓటు వేశారు.

 

మహీంద్రా అండ్‌ మహీంద్రా చైర్మన్‌ ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా ముంబైలో ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.

 

 ముంబైలోని పెద్దార్ రోడ్డు సమీపంలో తన కుటుంబంతో కలిసి  ఆర్‌బీఐ గవర్నర్ శక్తికాంత దాస్ ఓటు వేశారు.

 

జెట్ ఎయిర్‌వేస్ మాజీ ఛైర్మన్ నరేష్ గోయల్, హెచ్‌డీఎఫ్‌సీ మాజీ ఛైర్మన్ దీపక్ పరేఖ్ ముంబైలోని పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్‌లో ఓటు వేశారు.

business leaders Mukesh Ambani nita ambani Ratan Tata cast vote Lok Sabha 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

