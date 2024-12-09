సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో మరోసారి బాంబు బెదిరింపు వార్త తీవ్ర కలకలం సృష్టించింది. ఢిల్లీలో పలు స్కూల్స్కు బాంబు బెదిరింపులు రావడంతో పోలీసులు, బాంబ్ తనిఖీ విభాగం అధికారులు రంగంలోకి దిగారు. తనిఖీలు చేపట్టారు.
వివరాల ప్రకారం.. ఢిల్లీలోని ఆర్కేపురంలో రెండు పాఠశాలలకు సోమవారం ఉదయం బాంబు బెదిరింపులు వచ్చాయి. డీపీఎస్ ఆర్కేపురం, జీడీ గోయింకా పబ్లిక్ స్కూల్స్కు సోమవారం ఉదయం ఏడు గంటలకు ఈ-మెయిల్ ద్వారా బాంబు బెదిరింపులు రావడంతో పోలీసులు, బాంబ్ తనిఖీ విభాగం అధికారులు రంగంలోకి దిగారు. సదరు పాఠశాల వద్ద తనిఖీలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. బాంబు బెదిరింపుల నేపథ్యంలో పాఠశాలకు వస్తున్న విద్యార్థులను వెనక్కి పంపించారు స్కూల్స్ యాజమాన్యం, సిబ్బంది. దీంతో, విద్యార్థులు, పేరెంట్స్లో భయాందోళన నెలకొంది.
#WATCH | A team of Delhi police arrives at RK Puram's DPS - one of the two schools that received bomb threats, via e-mail, this morning pic.twitter.com/c23ciJTLGi
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024
#BREAKING
- Two Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email.
- DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School, Paschim Vihar, received threat emails.
- Both schools shut down following the bomb threats.@priyanktripathi shares the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/U9XFK8pe09
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 9, 2024
