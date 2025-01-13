 Maha Kumbh: పుణ్యస్నానాలు ప్రారంభం | prayagraj maha kumbh 2025 Holy bath begins | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Maha Kumbh: పుణ్యస్నానాలు ప్రారంభం

Published Mon, Jan 13 2025 7:34 AM | Last Updated on Mon, Jan 13 2025 7:34 AM

prayagraj maha kumbh 2025 Holy bath begins

ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: యూపీలోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో గంగా, యమున, అదృశ్య సరస్వతి సంగమం ఒడ్డున 45 రోజుల పాటు వైభవంగా జరిగే కుంభమేళా సోమవారం (జనవరి 13) వేకువజామునే ప్రారంభమయ్యింది. సముద్ర మథనం సమయంలో కలశం నుంచి వెలువడిన కొన్ని చుక్కల అమృత బిందువులు ‍ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లోని త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పడ్డాయి. ఈ నేపధ్యంలోనే ఇక్కడ కుంభమేళా జరుగుతోంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 26 వరకు ఈ మహా ఉత్సవం కొనసాగనుంది.


సంగమతీరంలో భక్తులు తమ భక్తిప్రపత్తులను చాటుకుంటున్నారు.

సాధారణ భక్తులతో పాటు సంగమతీరంలో బాబాలు, స్వామీజీలు కూడా కనిపిస్తున్నారు.

భక్తుల రద్దీ మధ్య వారి భద్రతను నిర్ధారించడానికి ఆర్‌ఏఎఫ్‌, పోలీసులు, సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్‌ బృందాలు సంఘటనా స్థలంలో ఉన్నాయి.
 

రాత్రంతా క్యూకట్టిన భక్తులు మహా కుంభమేళాలో మొదటి స్నానం కోసం సంగమం వైపు కదులుతున్నారు. జనసమూహం అంతకంతకూ పెరుగుతోంది.

మహా కుంభమేళా(maha kumbh 2025)లో తొలి స్నానం చేయాలనే తపన వృద్ధులలో కనిపిస్తోంది. చలి  అధికంగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ, వృద్ధులు, మహిళలు పుణ్యస్నానాలు చేయడానికి సిద్దమయ్యారు.

విదేశీ భక్తుల బృందం కూడా పవిత్ర స్నానం ఆచరించింది. మహా కుంభమేళాలో తొలి స్నానం చేయాలని భక్తులు ఉత్సాహం చూపుతున్నారు.  గంగామాతపై పాటలు పాడుతూ సంగమతీరానికి చేరుకుంటున్నారు.

మహా కుంభమేళా మొదటి రోజున సంగమంలో స్నానం చేసిన బ్రెజిల్‌కు చెందిన ఫ్రాన్సిస్కో అనే భక్తుడు  మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ తాను యోగా సాధన చేస్తుంటానని, మోక్షం కోసం పరితపిస్తున్నానని అన్నారు.

 

ఇది కూడా చదవండి: Maha Kumbh: 15 లక్షలకుపైగా విదేశీ పర్యాటకుల రాక
 

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 MahaKumbh 2025 Prayagraj devotees
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

కాబోయే భర్తతో కలిసి పూజ చేసిన బిగ్‌బాస్‌ బ్యూటీ కీర్తి భట్‌ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

2025 డాకర్ ర్యాలీ - ఎడారిలో దుమ్ములేపుతున్న బైకులు (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

రేపటి నుంచి మహాకుంభమేళా.. ఎటు చూసినా కోలాహలం (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

Best Photos Of The Week : ఈ వారం ఉత్తమ చిత్రాలు (జనవరి 12-19)
photo 5

వెంకటేశ్ మూవీ సంక్రాంతికి వస్తున్నాం మ్యూజికల్ నెట్‌లో చిందులేసిన సినీ తారలు (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Jyothula Nehrus Controversial Comments on Tirumala Stampede 1
Video_icon

తిరుమల తొక్కిసలాటపై జ్యోతుల నెహ్రూ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Slams TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary 2
Video_icon

బాబు బినామీలు బ్రోకర్ పనులు.. టీటీడీ అడిషనల్ ఈవోపై భూమన ఫైర్
interesting AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Stories 3
Video_icon

చంద్రబాబు ఏడు చేపల కథ.. |
CM Revanth Reddy Speech on Defection Politics 4
Video_icon

విద్యాసాగర్ ఆత్మ కథ ఉనిక పుస్తకాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించిన సీఎం రేవంత్
NTR Played Dual Role in War 2 Movie 5
Video_icon

వార్ 2 సినిమాలో ఎన్టీఆర్ డ్యూయల్ రోల్..
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest