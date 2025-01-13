Maha Kumbh: పుణ్యస్నానాలు ప్రారంభం

ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: యూపీలోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో గంగా, యమున, అదృశ్య సరస్వతి సంగమం ఒడ్డున 45 రోజుల పాటు వైభవంగా జరిగే కుంభమేళా సోమవారం (జనవరి 13) వేకువజామునే ప్రారంభమయ్యింది. సముద్ర మథనం సమయంలో కలశం నుంచి వెలువడిన కొన్ని చుక్కల అమృత బిందువులు ‍ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లోని త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పడ్డాయి. ఈ నేపధ్యంలోనే ఇక్కడ కుంభమేళా జరుగుతోంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 26 వరకు ఈ మహా ఉత్సవం కొనసాగనుంది.





సంగమతీరంలో భక్తులు తమ భక్తిప్రపత్తులను చాటుకుంటున్నారు.



సాధారణ భక్తులతో పాటు సంగమతీరంలో బాబాలు, స్వామీజీలు కూడా కనిపిస్తున్నారు.



భక్తుల రద్దీ మధ్య వారి భద్రతను నిర్ధారించడానికి ఆర్‌ఏఎఫ్‌, పోలీసులు, సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్‌ బృందాలు సంఘటనా స్థలంలో ఉన్నాయి.



#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Teams of RAF, Police and CRPF are present at the spot to ensure the safety and security of devotees as an ocean of crowd arriving at Mela Kshetra for #MahaKumbh2025 - what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human beings pic.twitter.com/vy0vHdsAsA — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

రాత్రంతా క్యూకట్టిన భక్తులు మహా కుంభమేళాలో మొదటి స్నానం కోసం సంగమం వైపు కదులుతున్నారు. జనసమూహం అంతకంతకూ పెరుగుతోంది.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees as #MahaKumbh2025 begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, today pic.twitter.com/VMJ3yXw9oI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

మహా కుంభమేళా(maha kumbh 2025)లో తొలి స్నానం చేయాలనే తపన వృద్ధులలో కనిపిస్తోంది. చలి అధికంగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ, వృద్ధులు, మహిళలు పుణ్యస్నానాలు చేయడానికి సిద్దమయ్యారు.

విదేశీ భక్తుల బృందం కూడా పవిత్ర స్నానం ఆచరించింది. మహా కుంభమేళాలో తొలి స్నానం చేయాలని భక్తులు ఉత్సాహం చూపుతున్నారు. గంగామాతపై పాటలు పాడుతూ సంగమతీరానికి చేరుకుంటున్నారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A group of foreign devotees to take holy dip as #MahaKumbh2025 - the biggest gathering of human beings in the world begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, today pic.twitter.com/V71rKvSXgL — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

మహా కుంభమేళా మొదటి రోజున సంగమంలో స్నానం చేసిన బ్రెజిల్‌కు చెందిన ఫ్రాన్సిస్కో అనే భక్తుడు మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ తాను యోగా సాధన చేస్తుంటానని, మోక్షం కోసం పరితపిస్తున్నానని అన్నారు.





#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A devotee from Gujarat's Vadodara sings devotional songs as she arrives at #MahaKumbh2025 to be part of the biggest gathering of human beings in the world pic.twitter.com/IEnULvEGBa — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

