ఢిల్లీని కమ్మేసిన పొగమంచు.. విమానాలు, రైళ్లు ఆలస్యం

ఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని పొగమంచు కమ్మేసింది. ఢిల్లీలో కోల్డ్‌ వేవ్‌ కారణంగా కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. బుధవారం ఉదయం ఎనిమిది డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌ నమోదైనట్టు తెలిపారు. పొగమంచు కారణంగా 37 విమానాలు, పలు రైలు సర్వీసులు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయి.

ఢిల్లీలో కోల్డ్‌ వేవ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఢిల్లీని నగరం అంతటా పొగమంచు కమ్ముకుంది. చల్లటి గాలులతో పాటు ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు గణనీయంగా తగ్గాయి. ఫలితంగా దృశ్యమానత తగ్గింది. భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం.. చాలా దట్టమైన పొగమంచుతో పాటు ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు తగ్గుతాయి. బుదవారం ఉదయం ఎనిమిది డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌ నమోదైనట్టు తెలిపింది. మంగళవారం కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రత 10.5 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌గా నమోదైంది.

ఇదిలా ఉండగా, ఢిల్లీలో బుధవారం ఉదయం ఆరు గంటలకు ఎయిర్ క్వాలిటీ ఇండెక్స్ (ఏక్యూఐ) 326గా ఉంది. సెంట్రల్ పొల్యూషన్ కంట్రోల్ బోర్డ్ డేటా ప్రకారం ‘చాలా పేలవమైనది’గా పేర్కొన్నారు. ఢిల్లీలోని ఏక్యూఐ గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా పడిపోయిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక, పొగమంచు కారణంగా విమానాలు, రైళ్ల రాకపోకలకు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. దాదాపు 37 విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయి. ఇక, మంగళవారం కూడా పొగమంచు కారణంగా దాదాపు 300లకు పైగా విమాన సర్వీసులు ఆలస్యంగా నడిచినట్టు అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Taj Mahal disappears in a blanket of thick fog in Agra as winter season intensifies across North India. pic.twitter.com/vq3bXPWNK3 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Flight operations are normal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid the fog situation in the city pic.twitter.com/t11Nie6D21 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Winter season further intensifies in North India. People sit by a bonfire in Moradabad to keep themselves warm. A thin layer of fog seen in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/lO7kqUZoA6 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

మరోవైపు.. ఢిల్లీ, యూపీ సహా పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పొగమంచు ప్రభావం ఎక్కువగా ఉంది. కనిష్ట​ ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని అయోధ్య నగరంలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు తగ్గుముఖం పట్టడంతో ప్రజలు వణికిపోతున్నారు.

#WATCH | Delhi | A layer of fog engulfs the national capital as winter's chill intensifies in Northern India



Visuals from India Gate and surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/BzRbPF361T — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025