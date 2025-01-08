 ఢిల్లీని కమ్మేసిన పొగమంచు.. విమానాలు, రైళ్లు ఆలస్యం | Thick Layer Fog Blanketed Delhi And North India | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ఢిల్లీని కమ్మేసిన పొగమంచు.. విమానాలు, రైళ్లు ఆలస్యం

Published Wed, Jan 8 2025 9:12 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Jan 8 2025 9:12 AM

Thick Layer Fog Blanketed Delhi And North India

ఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని పొగమంచు కమ్మేసింది. ఢిల్లీలో కోల్డ్‌ వేవ్‌ కారణంగా కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. బుధవారం ఉదయం ఎనిమిది డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌ నమోదైనట్టు తెలిపారు. పొగమంచు కారణంగా 37 విమానాలు, పలు రైలు సర్వీసులు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయి.

ఢిల్లీలో కోల్డ్‌ వేవ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఢిల్లీని నగరం అంతటా పొగమంచు కమ్ముకుంది. చల్లటి గాలులతో పాటు ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు గణనీయంగా తగ్గాయి.  ఫలితంగా దృశ్యమానత తగ్గింది. భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం.. చాలా దట్టమైన పొగమంచుతో పాటు ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు తగ్గుతాయి. బుదవారం ఉదయం ఎనిమిది డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌ నమోదైనట్టు తెలిపింది. మంగళవారం కనిష్ట ఉష్ణోగ్రత 10.5 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌గా  నమోదైంది.

ఇదిలా ఉండగా, ఢిల్లీలో బుధవారం ఉదయం ఆరు గంటలకు ఎయిర్ క్వాలిటీ ఇండెక్స్ (ఏక్యూఐ) 326గా ఉంది. సెంట్రల్ పొల్యూషన్ కంట్రోల్ బోర్డ్ డేటా ప్రకారం ‘చాలా పేలవమైనది’గా పేర్కొన్నారు. ఢిల్లీలోని ఏక్యూఐ గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా పడిపోయిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక, పొగమంచు కారణంగా విమానాలు, రైళ్ల రాకపోకలకు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. దాదాపు 37 విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయి. ఇక, మంగళవారం కూడా పొగమంచు కారణంగా దాదాపు 300లకు పైగా విమాన సర్వీసులు ఆలస్యంగా నడిచినట్టు అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

 

మరోవైపు.. ఢిల్లీ, యూపీ సహా పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పొగమంచు ప్రభావం ఎక్కువగా ఉంది. కనిష్ట​ ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని అయోధ్య నగరంలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు తగ్గుముఖం పట్టడంతో ప్రజలు వణికిపోతున్నారు. 

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Delhi foggy weather Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

క్యూట్ అందాలతో నటి కుషిత కళ్లపు స్టన్నింగ్ లుక్స్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

నుమాయిష్ ఎగ్జిబిషన్‌లో జోరుగా లేడీస్‌ డే వేడుకలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

‘డాకు మహారాజ్’ మూవీ ప్రెస్ మీట్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

డిసెంబర్‌ జ్ఞాపకాలు గుర్తు చేసుకున్న అల్లు ‍అర్జున్‌ భార్య (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

టాలీవుడ్ హీరో అడివిశేష్ ఇంట్లో చండీ హోమం (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
BJP About KTR Arrest In Formula E-Car Race Case 1
Video_icon

KSR Live Show: కేటీఆర్ అరెస్ట్ అవుతాడా?.. బీజేపీ రియాక్షన్ చూడండి..

BRS Leader Rakesh Kumar About Formula E Race Case On KTR 2
Video_icon

KSR Live Show: కేటీఆర్ పై కేసు నిలబడదు.. లాజిక్ చెప్పిన బీఆర్ఎస్ నేత
MP Kiran Kumar Reddy Fires On Anchor Who For Forgot CM Revanth Reddy Name 3
Video_icon

సీఎం పేరు మర్శిపోయినందుకు ఎంపీ సారైండు గరం గరం
Baby Found On Railway Track 4
Video_icon

పసికందును పట్టాలపై పడేసిండ్రు
Ambajipeta Public Insulted MLA Giddi Satyanarayana 5
Video_icon

రిబ్బన్ కటింగ్ కు దొర్కలేదు.. ఎమ్మెల్యేకు కత్తెర
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest