ఎన్డీయే ఈవీఎంలను ట్యాంపరింగ్‌ చేసింది: మహా ఫలితాలపై సంజయ్‌ రౌత్‌ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Published Sat, Nov 23 2024 10:43 AM | Last Updated on Sat, Nov 23 2024 11:13 AM

Sanjay Raut On Maharashtra Results: this cannot be public decision

ముంబై: మహారాష్ట్రలో వెలువడుతున్న అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలపై శివసేన ఎంపీ సంజయ్‌ రౌత్‌ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఇది ప్రజాతీర్పు కాదని, ఈవీఎంలు ట్యాంపరింగ్‌ చేసి ఎన్డీయే కూటమి గెలిచిందని ఆరోపించారు. 

అజిత్‌ పవార్‌, షిండే చేసిన ద్రోహంపై మహారాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు ఆగ్రహంతో ఉన్నారని తెలిపారు. అందుకే లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో మా(ఎంవీఏ) కూటమికే మెజార్టీ వచ్చింది. అలాంటిది ఇప్పుడు ఎలా ఫలితాలు మారతాయి?. కచ్చితంగా ఎన్టీయే ఈవీఎంల ట్యాంపరింగ్‌కు పాల్పడింది అంటూ అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

కాగా మహారాష్ట్ర ఎన్నికల ఫలితాల్లో ఎన్డీయే హవా కొనసాగుతోంది. రెండు వందలకుపైగా స్థానాల్లో మహాయుతి అభ్యర్థులు ముందంజలో దూసుకుపోతున్నారు. ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుకు కావాల్సిన మేజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ను దాటేసి మరి ఆధిక్యంలో కొనసాగుతున్నారు. మరోవైపు 67 స్థానాల్లో  మహా వికాస్‌ అఘాడి అభ్యర్థులు ఆధిక్యంలో ఉన్నారు.  ఇతరులు 11 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో ఉన్నారు.

