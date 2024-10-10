 రజినీకాంత్ 'వేట్టయన్' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Rajinikanth Vettaiyan Movie Twitter Review Telugu | Sakshi
Vettaiyan Twitter Review:'వేట్టయన్' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ

Published Thu, Oct 10 2024 7:07 AM | Last Updated on Thu, Oct 10 2024 7:24 AM

Rajinikanth Vettaiyan Movie Twitter Review Telugu

సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్ కొత్త మూవీ 'వేట్టయన్' థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. 'మనసిలాయో' పాటతో ట్రెండ్ అయిపోయిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రజినీతో పాటు అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, రానా, మంజు వారియర్, ఫహాద్ ఫాజిల్, రితికా సింగ్, దుసరా విజయన్ లాంటి స్టార్ కాస్ట్ నటించారు. చాలాచోట్ల ఎర్లీ మార్నింగ్ షోలు, ఓవర్సీస్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. దీంతో ట్విటర్‌లో పలువురు నెటిజన్లు రివ్యూ పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

రజినీకాంత్ మాస్ అప్పీల్ అదిరిపోయిందని, అనిరుధ్ పాటలు, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ అదరగొట్టేశాడని అంటున్నారు. రీసెంట్ టైంలో వచ్చిన వన్ ది బెస్ట్ ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ అని అంటున్నారు. క్రైమ్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ థ్రిల్లర్ కథని, ఆలోచన రేకెత్తించే సోషల్ మెసేజ్‌తో దర్శకుడు జ్ఞానవేల్ అద్భుతంగా చూపించాడని తెగ పొగిడేస్తున్నారు.

# Tag
Vettaiyan Movie review Rajinikanth Movie News

