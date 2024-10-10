సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్ కొత్త మూవీ 'వేట్టయన్' థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. 'మనసిలాయో' పాటతో ట్రెండ్ అయిపోయిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రజినీతో పాటు అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, రానా, మంజు వారియర్, ఫహాద్ ఫాజిల్, రితికా సింగ్, దుసరా విజయన్ లాంటి స్టార్ కాస్ట్ నటించారు. చాలాచోట్ల ఎర్లీ మార్నింగ్ షోలు, ఓవర్సీస్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. దీంతో ట్విటర్‌లో పలువురు నెటిజన్లు రివ్యూ పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

రజినీకాంత్ మాస్ అప్పీల్ అదిరిపోయిందని, అనిరుధ్ పాటలు, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ అదరగొట్టేశాడని అంటున్నారు. రీసెంట్ టైంలో వచ్చిన వన్ ది బెస్ట్ ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ అని అంటున్నారు. క్రైమ్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ థ్రిల్లర్ కథని, ఆలోచన రేకెత్తించే సోషల్ మెసేజ్‌తో దర్శకుడు జ్ఞానవేల్ అద్భుతంగా చూపించాడని తెగ పొగిడేస్తున్నారు.

#Vettaiyan - Superstar Rajinikanth & FaFa scenes are super Funny & Refreshing 😁❤️



So nice to see #FahadhFaasil in this kind of character🌟 pic.twitter.com/fLjFzUiGHU — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 10, 2024

First Half #Vettaiyan(4/5) : Intriguing Investigate Thriller#Rajinikanth & his mass moments🔥



racy a screenplay filled with investigation of crime#Fafa super fun@anirudhofficial's BGM & song👌



Emotions are well connected@officialdushara plays a crucial role@tjgnan 👍 pic.twitter.com/Qv4TvXaypk — Kollywood Updates (@KollyUpdates) October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan First half 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



🔥 Content la mass illa , mass la thaan content🔥🔥



🔥 First 25 minutes, absolute goosebumps with Thalaivar 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



🔥 Ani bgm and RR is his career best. That intro theme music, thaaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥



🔥 Intriguing crime thriller investigation… pic.twitter.com/nfQB5tOu1i — Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) October 9, 2024

#Vettaiyan First Half - SUPERB❤️‍🔥



- First 20 mins to celebrate Superstar #Rajinikanth & his mass moments😎

- After half an hour moves towards racy a screenplay filled with investigation of crime 👌

- Anirudh BGM & song is so good🎶

- Emotions are well connected ❤️

- Dushara plays… pic.twitter.com/2V7AcPr2Q0 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 10, 2024

Thaaaaaaaa!

Terrific screenplay writing! Unbelievable TWIST!

Absolute banger of a first half!

TJ Gnanavel - you won biggggg!

Just 50% more to show the world you are bigger than NELSON or KARTHIK SUBBARAJ!

One of the best first half ever! #Vettaiyan IS GOING TO BE HUGE! — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔹𝕠𝕙𝕣𝕒 𝕄𝔻. 𝔸𝕀ℝ𝔻 (@Vasheegaran) October 9, 2024

#Vettaiyan First Half - SUPER GRIPPING & ENGAGING 🔥

Fully on content based👌 pic.twitter.com/rkmf8YMF7f — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 9, 2024

#Vettaiyan Review - Intriguing investigative thriller raising moral questions. Engaging first half sets the stage for a promising second half.



TJ Gnanavel blends commercial elements with social justice & human bias



Law vs. Encounter. Amitabh is a fitting match up to Rajini. pic.twitter.com/GIJtFFEbO3 — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) October 9, 2024

Thalaivar fans coming out of theatres after watching the climax twist in #Vettaiyan 🔥🔥😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/BKPclWfHOH — Agastya🦕 (@Salaar4k) October 9, 2024