 దిగ్గజ రతన్ టాటాకు సినీ ప్రముఖుల నివాళి | Tollywood Actors Expressed Grief Over Legend Ratan Tata Death, Check Tweets Inside | Sakshi
Ratan Tata Death: రతన్ టాటా మృతిపై తెలుగు సెలబ్రిటీలు సంతాపం

Published Thu, Oct 10 2024 8:47 AM | Last Updated on Thu, Oct 10 2024 9:54 AM

Telugu Actors Condolences Ratan Tata Death

మన దేశం మరో దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోయింది. దిగ్గజ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త, టాటా గ్రూప్ గౌరవ ఛైర్మన్ రతన్ టాటా.. బుధవారం రాత్రి తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆయన ఇకలేరు అనే విషయాన్ని ఏ ఒక్కరూ తట్టుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. సామాన్యుల నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తమ సంతాపాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్ నుంచి చిరంజీవి, రాజమౌళి, నానితో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ వాళ్లు కూడా తమ బాధని ఆయన చేసి సేవల్ని గుర్తుచేసుకుంటున్నారు.

భారతీయ సినీ ప్రముఖుల ట్వీట్స్

Ratan Tata SS Rajamouli Chiranjeevi condolance Tollywood Movie News

