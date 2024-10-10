మన దేశం మరో దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోయింది. దిగ్గజ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త, టాటా గ్రూప్ గౌరవ ఛైర్మన్ రతన్ టాటా.. బుధవారం రాత్రి తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆయన ఇకలేరు అనే విషయాన్ని ఏ ఒక్కరూ తట్టుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. సామాన్యుల నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తమ సంతాపాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్ నుంచి చిరంజీవి, రాజమౌళి, నానితో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ వాళ్లు కూడా తమ బాధని ఆయన చేసి సేవల్ని గుర్తుచేసుకుంటున్నారు.

భారతీయ సినీ ప్రముఖుల ట్వీట్స్

It’s a sad day for all Indians.

For generations together there is not a single Indian whose life hasn’t been touched by his services one way or the other.



One of the greatest visionaries our country has ever seen, a truly legendary industrialist, a philanthropist…

Legends are born, and they live forever. It's hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product… Ratan Tata's legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it's him. 🙏🏻

Thank you Sir for everything you've done for India…



Thank you Sir for everything you’ve done for India… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 10, 2024

End of an era.

But the legacy is forever.

End of an era.

But the legacy is forever.

Farewell sir 🙏🏼#RatanTata

India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration🙏

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri #RatanTata , a true icon of Indian industry. His remarkable vision, leadership, and compassion have inspired generations. As we bid farewell, his invaluable contributions to nation-building and philanthropy will be remembered forever.

Deepest condolences for the 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense, finest human being, philanthropist business tycoon our very own #RatanTata is no more. His contributions to society/nation are enormous. Thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends in their hour of grief for their…

An icon. A legend.

Thank you for inspiring us sir.

An icon. A legend.

Thank you for inspiring us sir.

You will be remembered forever 🙏🏻#RatanTata

A inspiration to many of us🙏🏻 You will be greatly missed sir😇#RatanTata

Sad to hear that #RatanTata is no more. A legendary leader, visionary & philanthropist passes on, leaving behind a legacy of excellence & compassion. My deepest condolences to the Tata group & family. May his legacy continue to inspire us. #RIPRatanTataSir

It is with immense sorrow that we say goodbye to one of the most visionary leaders of our time, Ratan Tata.

His extraordinary contributions to business, philanthropy, and society will leave a lasting legacy.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/JjCl8ZFiMa — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 10, 2024

Shri #RatanTata ji 🙏🏻



You will be remembered for Ever sir..



Thank You for the Inspiration 🙏🏻❤️



Shri #RatanTata ji 🙏🏻

You will be remembered for Ever sir..

Thank You for the Inspiration 🙏🏻❤️

A True Legend.. A True Icon 🙏🏻

असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. 🙏🏽

The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata

A man who inspired and touched many lives.. Thank you #RatanTata sir 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 will miss you RIP 💔💔💔💔

One Sun.

One Moon.

One Ratan Tata.

One Sun.

One Moon.

One Ratan Tata.

The eternal. 🙏🏻🙏🏻#RatanTata