Trichy: ఎయిరిండియా విమానం.. సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులోని తిరుచ్చి ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు ఎయిరిండియా విమానం సేఫ్‌గా ల్యాండ్‌ అయింది. శుక్రవారం సాయంత్రం 5. 40 గంటలకు తిరుచ్చి నుంచి షార్జా బయలుదేరిన విమానంలో సాంకేతిక లోపం ఉన్నట్లు పైలట్‌ గుర్తించారు. హైడ్రాలిక్‌ వ్యవస్థలో సమస్యలు ఉన్నాయని గుర్తించిన వెంటనే పైలట్‌ ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటించారు. దీంతో AXB613 ఎయిరిండియా విమానం రెండు గంటలకుపైగా గాల్లోనే చక్కర్లు కొట్టింది. అనంతరం అధికారులు సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌ కోసం ప్రయత్నం చేసి సఫలం అయ్యారు. విమానం సురక్షితంగా ల్యాండ్‌ కావటంతో ప్రయాణికులు, అధికారులు ఊపిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు.

The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode: MoCA https://t.co/5YrpllCk2m pic.twitter.com/Q8O5N6zRo6 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

There is no need to panic. Air India Express flight IX 613 is safely defueling by circling the airport, and once the fuel reaches the required level, a safe landing will be made. This is a standard safety procedure. #airindiaexpress #airindia #trichy #trichyairport pic.twitter.com/P8PDzhSfXJ — IOTA INFO (@iota_info) October 11, 2024

అంతకు ముందు.. విమానం టేకాఫ్‌ అయిన కాసేపటికే పైలట్‌ ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటించారు. సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌ కోసం అధికారులు ప్రయత్నాలు చేశారు. మిగతా విమానాలన్నీ ఇతర ఎయిర్‌పోర్టుకు దారి మళ్లించారు. విమానంలో ఉన్న ఇంధనాన్ని ఖాళీ చేయించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. దీంతో తిరుచ్చి ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో హైఅలెర్ట్‌​ ప్రకటించారు. పెద్దసంఖ్యలో అంబులెన్స్‌, పారా మెడికల్‌ సిబ్బందని ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

విమానంలో 140 మంది ప్రయాణికులు ఉన్నట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. తిరుచ్చి గగనతలంపై తిరుగుతున్న విమానం 45 నిమిషాల్లో ల్యాండ్ అవుతుందని విమానాశ్రయ డైరెక్టర్ తెలిపారు. హైడ్రాలిక్ వైఫల్యం గురించి పైలట్ తిరుచ్చి ఎయిర్ స్టేషన్‌ను అప్రమత్తం చేశారని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.