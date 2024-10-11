 Trichy: ఎయిరిండియా విమానం.. సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌ | Air India flight declares emergency over hydraulic failure Trichy | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Trichy: ఎయిరిండియా విమానం.. సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌

Published Fri, Oct 11 2024 7:55 PM | Last Updated on Fri, Oct 11 2024 9:21 PM

Air India flight declares emergency over hydraulic failure Trichy

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులోని తిరుచ్చి  ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు ఎయిరిండియా విమానం సేఫ్‌గా ల్యాండ్‌ అయింది.  శుక్రవారం సాయంత్రం 5. 40 గంటలకు తిరుచ్చి నుంచి షార్జా బయలుదేరిన విమానంలో సాంకేతిక లోపం ఉన్నట్లు పైలట్‌ గుర్తించారు. హైడ్రాలిక్‌ వ్యవస్థలో సమస్యలు ఉన్నాయని గుర్తించిన వెంటనే పైలట్‌ ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటించారు. దీంతో AXB613 ఎయిరిండియా విమానం రెండు గంటలకుపైగా  గాల్లోనే చక్కర్లు కొట్టింది. అనంతరం అధికారులు సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌  కోసం ప్రయత్నం చేసి సఫలం అయ్యారు. విమానం సురక్షితంగా ల్యాండ్‌ కావటంతో ప్రయాణికులు, అధికారులు ఊపిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు.

 

అంతకు ముందు.. విమానం టేకాఫ్‌ అయిన కాసేపటికే పైలట్‌ ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటించారు. సేఫ్‌ ల్యాండింగ్‌  కోసం అధికారులు ప్రయత్నాలు చేశారు. మిగతా విమానాలన్నీ ఇతర ఎయిర్‌పోర్టుకు దారి మళ్లించారు. విమానంలో ఉన్న ఇంధనాన్ని ఖాళీ చేయించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. దీంతో తిరుచ్చి ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో హైఅలెర్ట్‌​ ప్రకటించారు. పెద్దసంఖ్యలో అంబులెన్స్‌, పారా మెడికల్‌ సిబ్బందని ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

విమానంలో 140 మంది ప్రయాణికులు ఉన్నట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. తిరుచ్చి గగనతలంపై తిరుగుతున్న విమానం 45 నిమిషాల్లో ల్యాండ్ అవుతుందని విమానాశ్రయ డైరెక్టర్ తెలిపారు. హైడ్రాలిక్ వైఫల్యం గురించి పైలట్ తిరుచ్చి ఎయిర్ స్టేషన్‌ను అప్రమత్తం చేశారని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Air India aeroplane Emergency Trichy

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

‘‘అందమైన లోకమని.. రంగు రంగులుంటాయని...’’ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

ఆరో తరగతి ఫెయిలైన అమ్మాయికి ‘ఐఏఎస్‌’ కలలు ఉంటాయా? (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

రెండు చేతులతో రాత.. రాజీవ్ గాంధీతో చదువు.. అమితాబ్ గురించి ఇవి తెలుసా? (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

Saddula Bathukamma: తెలంగాణలో వైభవంగా సద్దుల బతుకమ్మ సంబరాలు (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

విశాఖ తీరంలో కళ్లుచెదిరే విన్యాసాలు (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Joy Jemima Video Got Exposed Key Twist In Vizag Honey Trap 1
Video_icon

వైజాగ్ హనీ ట్రాప్ కేసులో బయటపడ్డ జాయ్ జెమిమా వీడియో
Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy Fires On KCR KTR And Harish Rao 2
Video_icon

కేసీఆర్పై కారాలు మిర్యాలు నూరిన కోమటి రెడ్డి
CM Revanth Reddy Govt Stops Registrations Under HMDA Villages 3
Video_icon

రిజిస్ట్రేషన్లకు రేవంత్ సర్కార్ బ్రేక్
TDP Leaders Liquor Shops Danda in AP 4
Video_icon

కిడ్నపులు, బెదిరింపులతో టీడీపీ నేతలు మద్యం షాపుల దందా
Rs 6 Crore Jewellery Robbery in Sri Krishna Jewellery Showroom Hyderabad 5
Video_icon

జ్యువెలరీ షోరూంలో రూ.6 కోట్లు నగలు చోరీ
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest