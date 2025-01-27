ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: యూపీలోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో కుంభమేళా అత్యంత వైభవంగా జరగుతోంది. ఈరోజు (సోమవారం) కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పుణ్యస్నానం ఆచరించారు. ఇప్పటివరకూ 13.21 కోట్ల మంది పుణ్యస్నానాలు చేశారని గణాంకాలు చెబుతున్నాయి.



#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet ministers, receives him at the airport. The HM will take a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 today. pic.twitter.com/pU6Xk9wByc

తొలుత కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఆరైల్ ఘాట్‌కు చేరుకున్నారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్, ఆయన మంత్రివర్గ మంత్రులు అమిత్‌షాకు ఘన స్వాగతం పలికారు.



#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Selfie Point Arail Ghat in Uttar Pradesh. He will take a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj shortly.



CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and others are with him. pic.twitter.com/cSiFJNvTMY

— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

