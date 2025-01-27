 కుంభమేళాలో అమిత్‌ షా పుణ్యస్నానం | Amit Shah to Take Holy Dip in Maha Kumbh | Sakshi
Mahakumbh-2025: పుణ్యస్నానం ఆచరించిన అమిత్‌షా

Published Mon, Jan 27 2025 1:33 PM | Last Updated on Mon, Jan 27 2025 1:39 PM

Amit Shah to Take Holy Dip in Maha Kumbh

ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: యూపీలోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో కుంభమేళా అత్యంత వైభవంగా జరగుతోంది. ఈరోజు (సోమవారం) కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో పుణ్యస్నానం ఆచరించారు. ఇప్పటివరకూ  13.21 కోట్ల మంది పుణ్యస్నానాలు చేశారని గణాంకాలు చెబుతున్నాయి.  
 

తొలుత కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఆరైల్ ఘాట్‌కు చేరుకున్నారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్, ఆయన మంత్రివర్గ మంత్రులు  అమిత్‌షాకు ఘన స్వాగతం పలికారు.

ఇది కూడా చదవండి: Mahakumbh-2025: ఏడాదిన్నరగా పరారై.. పుణ్యస్నానం చేస్తూ పోలీసులకు చిక్కి..

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 MahaKumbh 2025 amit saha Holy bath
