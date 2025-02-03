Mahakumbh: వసంత పంచమి అమృత స్నానాలు ప్రారంభం

ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో మహాకుంభమేళా అత్యంత వైభవంగా కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈరోజు(సోమవారం) వసంతపంచమి సందర్భంగా తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో అమృత స్నానాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. నాగ సాధువులు ఈరోజు తొలిస్నానం ఆచరిస్తున్నారు.



#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The Juna Akhada reaches for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occassion of Basant Panchami. pic.twitter.com/CSVam6KdGJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

మహాకుంభమేళా ప్రాంతంలో వసంత పంచమి సందర్భంగా మూడవ అమృత స్నానానికి వేలాది మంది భక్తులు సిద్ధమయ్యారు. దీంతో త్రివేణి సంగమం భక్తులతో కిటకిటలాడుతోంది.

Millions of pilgrims, saints, yogis, and visitors from around the world gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati—seeking spiritual purification. They took a holy dip in the sacred waters during the Amrit Snan on the auspicious… pic.twitter.com/FahoAvrb0O — Mahakumbh (@MahaKumbh_2025) February 2, 2025

గంగా, యమున, సరస్వతి నదుల పవిత్ర సంగమమైన త్రివేణి సంగమంలో నిరంజని అఖాఢా అధిపతి కైలాశానంద గిరి మహారాజ్, నిరంజని అఖాఢాకు చెందిన ఇతర సాధువులు పవిత్ర స్నానాలు చేశారు. మహంత్ రవీంద్ర పూరి మాట్లాడుతూ తమ స్నానం ఎంతో సంతోషంగా జరిగిందని, అందరూ చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉన్నారన్నారు. పవిత్ర స్నానాలు చేయడానికి పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు తరలివచ్చారన్నారు.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj: Avigail from Austria says, "It is unbelievable and amazing. This is once in a lifetime experience...I have started understanding the people of India...I have never seen anything like this..." pic.twitter.com/3wXVj392J2 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

రష్యాకు చెందిన మహానిర్వాణి అఖాడాకు చెందిన మీనాక్షి గిరి మాట్లాడుతూ ‘ఇది నా జీవితంలో చాలా పవిత్రమైన క్షణం. నేను గత 17 సంవత్సరాలుగా సనాతన ధర్మాన్ని అనుసరిస్తున్నాను’ అని అన్నారు.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Drone visuals of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, Triveni Sangam, as thousands of devotees gather for the third Amrit Snan on the occassion of Basant Panchami. pic.twitter.com/LtLjC083QP — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

నాగ అఖాడాలన్నింటిలో అతిపెద్దదైన జునా అఖాఢా సాధువులు అమృత స్నానం కోసం వేచిచూస్తున్నారు. ఇదేవిధంగా పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు ఘాట్ వద్దకు చేరుకుంటున్నారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ సమాచార శాఖ తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం ఈరోజు(వసంత పంచమి)ఇప్పటివరకు 16.58 లక్షలకు పైగా భక్తులు పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరించారు.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Juna Akhara prepares to leave for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan. #MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhWithPTI pic.twitter.com/c2Mq1AXipQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

వసంత పంచమి అమృత స్నానాల వేళ నాగ సాధువులు మాత్రమే కాకుండా అదృశ్య ఋషులు కూడా స్నానం చేయడానికి వస్తారని చెబుతుంటారు. ఈ రోజున స్నానం చేయడం వల్ల ఆధ్యాత్మిక శక్తి లభిస్తుందని అఖాఢా మహానిర్వాణికి చెందిన ఒక సాధువు తెలిపారు.

నిరంజని అఖాడా ఆచార్య మహామండలేశ్వర్, నిరంజన్ పీఠాధీశ్వర్ స్వామి కైలాసానంద గిరి మహారాజ్ మాట్లాడుతూ ‘నేడు వసంత పంచమి. ఈరోజు సనాతనీయులంతా సరస్వతి మాతను పూజిస్తారని అన్నారు.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: A seer from Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani speaks on the importance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan and praises the administration for the arrangements. #MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhWithPTI pic.twitter.com/dwaspnZrrC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

శ్రీ పంచాయితీ అఖాడ మహానిర్వాణి 'అమృత స్నానం' కోసం త్రివేణి సంగమానికి చేరుకున్నారు. అఖిల భారతీయ అఖాడ పరిషత్ అధ్యక్షుడు మహంత్ రవీంద్ర పురి మాట్లాడుతూ ‘ఈరోజు వసంత పంచమి సందర్భంగా అమృత స్నానం చేశాక, తాము తిరిగి వారణాసికి బయలుదేరుతామన్నారు. భక్తులంతా సంయమనం పాటిస్తూ అమృతస్నానం చేయాలి’ అని అన్నారు.





#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, UP | Akhadas head towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami. pic.twitter.com/5pbNqS2eTa — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

