 Mahakumbh: వసంత పంచమి అమృత స్నానాలు ప్రారంభం | Mahakumbh Last Shahi Amrit Snan Live Updates Online on Vasant Panchami at Prayagraj | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Mahakumbh: వసంత పంచమి అమృత స్నానాలు ప్రారంభం

Published Mon, Feb 3 2025 6:59 AM | Last Updated on Mon, Feb 3 2025 6:59 AM

Mahakumbh Last Shahi Amrit Snan Live Updates Online on Vasant Panchami at Prayagraj

ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌: ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని ప్రయాగ్‌రాజ్‌లో మహాకుంభమేళా అత్యంత వైభవంగా కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈరోజు(సోమవారం) వసంతపంచమి సందర్భంగా తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే త్రివేణీ సంగమంలో అమృత స్నానాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. నాగ సాధువులు ఈరోజు తొలిస్నానం ఆచరిస్తున్నారు.
 

మహాకుంభమేళా ప్రాంతంలో వసంత పంచమి సందర్భంగా మూడవ అమృత స్నానానికి వేలాది మంది భక్తులు సిద్ధమయ్యారు. దీంతో త్రివేణి సంగమం భక్తులతో కిటకిటలాడుతోంది.

గంగా, యమున, సరస్వతి నదుల పవిత్ర సంగమమైన త్రివేణి సంగమంలో నిరంజని అఖాఢా అధిపతి కైలాశానంద గిరి మహారాజ్, నిరంజని అఖాఢాకు చెందిన ఇతర సాధువులు పవిత్ర స్నానాలు చేశారు.  మహంత్ రవీంద్ర పూరి మాట్లాడుతూ తమ స్నానం  ఎంతో సంతోషంగా జరిగిందని, అందరూ చాలా  ఆనందంగా ఉన్నారన్నారు. పవిత్ర స్నానాలు చేయడానికి పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు తరలివచ్చారన్నారు.

రష్యాకు చెందిన మహానిర్వాణి అఖాడాకు చెందిన మీనాక్షి గిరి మాట్లాడుతూ ‘ఇది నా జీవితంలో చాలా పవిత్రమైన క్షణం. నేను గత 17 సంవత్సరాలుగా సనాతన ధర్మాన్ని అనుసరిస్తున్నాను’ అని అన్నారు.

నాగ అఖాడాలన్నింటిలో అతిపెద్దదైన జునా అఖాఢా సాధువులు అమృత స్నానం కోసం  వేచిచూస్తున్నారు.  ఇదేవిధంగా పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు ఘాట్ వద్దకు చేరుకుంటున్నారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ సమాచార శాఖ తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం ఈరోజు(వసంత పంచమి)ఇప్పటివరకు 16.58 లక్షలకు పైగా భక్తులు పవిత్ర స్నానాలు ఆచరించారు.

వసంత పంచమి అమృత స్నానాల వేళ నాగ సాధువులు మాత్రమే కాకుండా అదృశ్య ఋషులు కూడా స్నానం చేయడానికి వస్తారని చెబుతుంటారు. ఈ రోజున స్నానం చేయడం వల్ల ఆధ్యాత్మిక శక్తి లభిస్తుందని అఖాఢా మహానిర్వాణికి చెందిన ఒక సాధువు తెలిపారు.

నిరంజని అఖాడా ఆచార్య మహామండలేశ్వర్, నిరంజన్ పీఠాధీశ్వర్ స్వామి కైలాసానంద గిరి మహారాజ్ మాట్లాడుతూ  ‘నేడు వసంత పంచమి. ఈరోజు సనాతనీయులంతా సరస్వతి మాతను పూజిస్తారని అన్నారు.

శ్రీ పంచాయితీ అఖాడ మహానిర్వాణి 'అమృత స్నానం' కోసం త్రివేణి సంగమానికి చేరుకున్నారు. అఖిల భారతీయ అఖాడ పరిషత్ అధ్యక్షుడు మహంత్ రవీంద్ర పురి మాట్లాడుతూ ‘ఈరోజు వసంత పంచమి సందర్భంగా అమృత స్నానం చేశాక, తాము తిరిగి వారణాసికి బయలుదేరుతామన్నారు. భక్తులంతా సంయమనం పాటిస్తూ అమృతస్నానం చేయాలి’ అని అన్నారు.

 

ఇది కూడా చదవండి: కుంభమేళా మోనాలిసా.. మరో వీడియో వైరల్‌

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 MahaKumbh 2025 vasanta panchami Holy bath
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

తెలుగు వారియర్స్‌ టీమ్‌ జెర్సీ ఈవెంట్‌లో అక్కినేని అఖిల్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

‘తండేల్‌’ సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్‌ ఈవెంట్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

అభిషేక్ శర్మ విధ్వంసం..భారత్‌ గెలుపు సిరీస్‌ కైవసం (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

బాలికా సాధికారత..పరుగుతో చేయూత !
photo 5

జ్యోతిర్లింగాల మహా యాత్రలో 'కన్నప్ప' టీమ్‌ (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Sensational Comments On Nara Lokesh And Anagani Satya Prasad 1
Video_icon

లోకేష్, అనగాని సత్యప్రసాద్ పై భూమన సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు
Telangana Minister Sitakka About Reservations 2
Video_icon

జనాభా దామాషా ప్రకారం రిజర్వేషన్లు ఉంటాయి: మంత్రి సీతక్క
U19 T20 World Champion 2025 3
Video_icon

అమ్మాయిలు అదరహో.. వరల్డ్​ విజేతగా భారత్
Is Chandrababu Doing Another 420 Fraud With Mana Mitra App 4
Video_icon

వాట్సాప్ గవర్నెన్స్ ముసుగులో చంద్రబాబు సర్కారు రాజకీయ కుతంత్రం
TDP Leaders Set Fire YSRCP ZPTC House In Annamayya District 5
Video_icon

జడ్పీటీసీ రమాదేవి ఇంటిని ధ్వంసం చేసిన టీడీపీ గూండాలు

 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest