ఇండియా కూటమికి ‘దీదీ’ సరైన నాయకురాలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

సాక్షి,న్యూఢిల్లీ:ఇండియా కూటమికి నాయకత్వం వహించడానికి సరైన నాయకురాలు పశ్చిమబెంగాల్‌ సీఎం, తృణమూల్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధినేత మమతా బెనర్జీయేనని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఈ మేరకు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి సోమవారం(డిసెంబర్‌ 9) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో ఒక పోస్టు చేశారు.

‘ఇండియా కూటమికి నాయకత్వం వహించేందుకు అవసరమైన రాజకీయ, ఎన్నికల అనుభవం ‘దీదీ’కి కావల్సినంత ఉంది. 42 లోక్‌సభ సీట్లున్న అతిపెద్ద పశ్చిమబెంగాల్‌ రాష్ట్రానికి దీదీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఉన్నారు. పార్లమెంట్‌, అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు వచ్చిన ప్రతిసారి ఆమె నాయకత్వ పటిమ రుజువవుతూనే ఉంది’అని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కొనియాడారు.

Hon’ble West Bengal Chief Minister Didi Mamta Ji is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again.…

— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 9, 2024