 ఇండియా కూటమికి ‘దీదీ’ సరైన నాయకురాలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి | Mp Vijayasai Reddy Tweet On Mamata Banerjee India Alliance | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ఇండియా కూటమికి ‘దీదీ’ సరైన నాయకురాలు: ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

Published Mon, Dec 9 2024 7:37 PM | Last Updated on Mon, Dec 9 2024 8:06 PM

Mp Vijayasai Reddy Tweet On Mamata Banerjee India Alliance

సాక్షి,న్యూఢిల్లీ:ఇండియా కూటమికి నాయకత్వం వహించడానికి సరైన నాయకురాలు పశ్చిమబెంగాల్‌ సీఎం, తృణమూల్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధినేత మమతా బెనర్జీయేనని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఈ మేరకు విజయసాయిరెడ్డి సోమవారం(డిసెంబర్‌ 9) ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో ఒక పోస్టు చేశారు. 

‘ఇండియా  కూటమికి నాయకత్వం వహించేందుకు అవసరమైన రాజకీయ, ఎన్నికల అనుభవం ‘దీదీ’కి కావల్సినంత ఉంది. 42 లోక్‌సభ సీట్లున్న అతిపెద్ద పశ్చిమబెంగాల్‌ రాష్ట్రానికి దీదీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఉన్నారు. పార్లమెంట్‌, అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు వచ్చిన ప్రతిసారి ఆమె నాయకత్వ పటిమ రుజువవుతూనే ఉంది’అని విజయసాయిరెడ్డి కొనియాడారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: టార్గెట్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌..మమత రాజకీయం ఫలించేనా..?

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Vijaya Sai Reddy tweet Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance(INDIA) mamata banerjee Andhra Pradesh

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

స్కూల్ ఫంక్షన్ లో పిల్లలతో సరదాగా హీరోయిన్‌ సమంత (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

'హరి కథ: సంభవామి యుగే యుగే' ట్రైలర్‌ విడుదల వేడుక (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

సన్నజాజి పువ్వులా సంయుక్త మీనన్.. ఇంత హాట్‌గా ఉందేంటి?
photo 4

ఫ్యాషన్‌ దుస్తుల్లో మెరిసిన ‘రాజా సాబ్’ బ్యూటీ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

హైదరాబాద్‌ : ఎత్నిక్‌ ఫ్యాషన్‌ షోలో మెరిసిన మోడల్స్‌ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
YSRCP Leaders Complains to National SC Commission Puli Sagar Incident 1
Video_icon

ఏపీలో సోషల్ మీడియా కార్యకర్తలపై వేధింపులు
Delhi High Court Gives Big Shock to Eenadu 2
Video_icon

వైఎస్ జగన్ ఇంటెరిమ్ అప్లికేషన్
Revanth Reddy Felicitation To Ande Sri 3
Video_icon

కవి అందెశ్రీకి సన్మానం

Telangana Talli Statue Unveiling 4
Video_icon

సచివాలయ ఆవరణలో తెలంగాణ తల్లి విగ్రహావిష్కరణ
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Slams Chandrababu 5
Video_icon

వైఎస్ జగన్ రైతులకు అన్ని విధాలా అండగా నిలిచారు
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest