 'స్వాగ్' సినిమా ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Swag Movie Twitter Review Telugu | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Swag Movie: 'స్వాగ్' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ

Published Fri, Oct 4 2024 7:09 AM | Last Updated on Fri, Oct 4 2024 7:29 AM

Swag Movie Twitter Review Telugu

తెలుగులో డిఫరెంట్ సినిమాలు చేసే హీరోల్లో శ్రీ విష్ణు ఒకడు. సహాయ నటుడిగా పేరు తెచ్చుకుని ప్రస్తుతం హీరోగా ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాడు. ఇతడి లేటెస్ట్ మూవీ 'స్వాగ్'. 'రాజరాజ చోర' అనే సినిమాని తనతోనే తీసి హిట్ కొట్టిన హసిత్ గోలి దర్శకుడు. ప్రతి ఒక్కరు నాలుగేసి పాత్రల్లో నటించిన ఈ మూవీ తాజాగా థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ప్రమాదం నుంచి బయటపడిన హీరోయిన్ ప్రియాంక మోహన్)

టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌తోనే అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన ఈ సినిమాకు ఇప్పుడు థియేటర్లలోనూ మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. శ్రీ విష్ణు కెరీర్ బెస్ట్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చాడని అంటున్నారు. సింగ క్యారెక్టర్ హిలేరియస్ అని, మిగిలిన మూడు పాత్రలు కూడా అదిరిపోయాయని అంటున్నారు. మూవీ చూసొచ్చిన వాళ్లు ఇంకా ఏమేం అంటున్నారనేది ట్విటర్ రివ్యూలో చూసేయండి.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: బిగ్‌బాస్‌ 8.కొత్త పోకడ, మాజీ కంటెస్టెంట్లతో వర్కవుట్‌ అవుతుందా?)

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Swag Movie review Sree Vishnu Movie News

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

కనకదుర్గమ్మకు వజ్ర కిరీటం సమర్పించిన అజ్ఞాత భక్తుడు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

విజయవాడ: శ్రీ బాలా త్రిపుర సుందరీ దేవిగా ఇంద్రకీలాద్రి అమ్మవారు.. ప్రత్యేక పూజలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

నాని రేంజే వేరు.. రూ.1200 కోట్ల హిట్‌ ఇచ్చిన హీరోయిన్‌తో జోడీ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

ఎన్టీఆర్‌ కోసం 'సప్త సాగరాలు దాటి'వచ్చేస్తోన్న హీరోయిన్‌! (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

నేటి ఉత్తమ చిత్రాలు..

Video

View all
Demolition Of Illegal Constructions In Musi River 1
Video_icon

మూసీ ప్రక్షాళనపై అధికార ప్రతిపక్షాల మధ్య మాటల యుద్ధం
YS Jagan Comments On Chandrababu 2
Video_icon

చంద్రబాబుపై ప్రజలు ఆగ్రహంతో ఉన్నారు
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Fires On Pawan Kalyan 3
Video_icon

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పై భూమన కరుణాకర్ రెడ్డి ఫైర్

Pawan Kalyan False Allegations On Tirumala Laddu 4
Video_icon

అది నోరా.. మోరా.. పవన్
Akkineni Nagarjuna Case On Telangana Minister Konda Surekha 5
Video_icon

కొండా సురేఖపై అక్కినేని నాగార్జున కేసు.. క్రిమినల్ చర్యలకు డిమాండ్
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest