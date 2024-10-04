తెలుగులో డిఫరెంట్ సినిమాలు చేసే హీరోల్లో శ్రీ విష్ణు ఒకడు. సహాయ నటుడిగా పేరు తెచ్చుకుని ప్రస్తుతం హీరోగా ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాడు. ఇతడి లేటెస్ట్ మూవీ 'స్వాగ్'. 'రాజరాజ చోర' అనే సినిమాని తనతోనే తీసి హిట్ కొట్టిన హసిత్ గోలి దర్శకుడు. ప్రతి ఒక్కరు నాలుగేసి పాత్రల్లో నటించిన ఈ మూవీ తాజాగా థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది.

టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌తోనే అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన ఈ సినిమాకు ఇప్పుడు థియేటర్లలోనూ మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. శ్రీ విష్ణు కెరీర్ బెస్ట్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చాడని అంటున్నారు. సింగ క్యారెక్టర్ హిలేరియస్ అని, మిగిలిన మూడు పాత్రలు కూడా అదిరిపోయాయని అంటున్నారు. మూవీ చూసొచ్చిన వాళ్లు ఇంకా ఏమేం అంటున్నారనేది ట్విటర్ రివ్యూలో చూసేయండి.

#SWAG REVIEW :#SreeVishnu Generates FUN With Multiple Characters especially #SINGA Character 💥💥💥💥



Dir #Hasith Planned a Lot Of TWISTS 🤩🤩🤩🤩#RituVarma Plays a Very DIFFERENT Character 👍👍👍



Overall a Very Good Fun ENTERTAINER 💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/2BLAk66P5A — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) October 3, 2024

#SWAG : A wholesome film with high emotional drama with hilarious entertainment👌👏🏼#SreeVishnu and #HasithGoli bring another new age cinema to the screens offering a beautiful experience with first of its kind screenplay.



Pure one man show from @sreevishnuoffl and… pic.twitter.com/SXjgZbbSlw — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 3, 2024

#Swag: A first-of-its-kind cinema from Telugu, delivering a gender equality message through impeccable storytelling and writing.🔥🔥#SreeVishnu delivers his career-best performance. He shines as #Bhavabhuti for fun and #Vibudhi for the message. #Yayathi, #Singa, and King… — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) October 3, 2024

#SWAG is something TFI has never seen before!@hasithgoli delivers an innovative concept with a one-of-a-kind screenplay executed flawlessly. @sreevishnuoffl shines taking on multiple roles with impressive voice modulations for each character. What an outstanding performance! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fVcblx53nn — . (@Sayiiing_) October 3, 2024

#Swag:#SreeVishnu's portrayal of different characterizations and their variations is excellent. Hasith Goli took a point that wasn't revealed in the trailer and presented it in a unique way. The interval is simply terrific, and the twists worked well!



A detailed review… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) October 3, 2024