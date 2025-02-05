 ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Live Updates | Sakshi
ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం

Published Wed, Feb 5 2025 6:52 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Feb 5 2025 7:51 AM

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Live Updates

Delhi Assembly Elections Live Updates..

👉ఓటు వేసిన ఢిల్లీ బీజేపీ  అధ్యక్షుడు

  • కొనసాగుతున్న ఢిల్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌
  • ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న ఢిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వీరేంద్ర సచ్‌దేవా
  • మయూర్‌ విహార్‌లోని పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రంలో సతీమణితో కలిసి ఓటు వేసిన సచ్‌దేవా

 👉ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసిన ప్రముఖులు.. 

 

 

 

 

 

 👉 ఓటు వేసిన కాంగ్రెస్‌ అభ్యర్థి అల్కా లంబా..

  • కల్కాజీ అసెంబ్లీ స్థానం నుంచి పోటీ చేస్తున్న అల్కా లంబా. 
  • ఎన్నికల్లో ఆమె ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు. 

👉ఉదయాన్నే ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు..
 

👉విజయం మాదే: సిసోడియా 
ఎన్నికల వేళ ఆప్‌ నేత మనీష్‌ సిసోడియా ప్రత్యేక పూజలు.. ఈ సందర్బంగా సిసోడియా మాట్లాడుతూ..‘లక్షల మంది ప్రజలు ఢిల్లీ సంక్షేమం కోసం, వారి సంక్షేమం, పురోగతి కోసం ఓటు వేస్తారు. కాబట్టి, అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ నాయకత్వంలో ఆప్ మరోసారి ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని నేను కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ఆప్ మరోసారి అధికారంలోకి వస్తుందని, అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఢిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అవుతున్నారని, ప్రజలకు సేవ చేయడానికి నేను జంగ్‌పురా నుంచి గెలవబోతున్నాను. ముఖ్యమంత్రి కార్యాలయానికి సంబంధించిన ఆరోపణలతో నిన్న రాత్రి స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్న నగదుపై ఆయన స్పందిస్తూ.. బీజేపీ ప్రజలకు అబద్ధాలు చెప్పడం, యంత్రాలను దుర్వినియోగం చేయడం తప్ప మరేమీ చేయరు. ఢిల్లీలో గత 4-5 రోజులుగా వారు ఉగ్రవాదం, గూండాయిజాన్ని వ్యాప్తి చేశారు. వారు డబ్బు, చీరలు, బూట్లు పంపిణీ చేశారు. ప్రతిచోటా వీడియోలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి అని అన్నారు. 

 

👉ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం.

👉అందరూ ఓటు వేయండి: మోదీ పిలుపు

ఢిల్లీ ఎన్నికల వేళ మోదీ ట్వీట్‌..‘ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో అన్ని స్థానాలకు ఈరోజు ఓటింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఇక్కడి ఓటర్లు ఈ ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగలో పూర్తి ఉత్సాహంతో పాల్గొని తమ విలువైన ఓట్లను వేయాలని నేను కోరుతున్నాను. ఈ సందర్భంగా.. మొదటిసారి ఓటు వేయబోతున్న యువ మిత్రులందరికీ నా ప్రత్యేక శుభాకాంక్షలు అని కామెంట్స్‌ చేశారు. 

 

 

👉ఢిల్లీలో కొనసాగుతున్న మాక్‌ పోలింగ్‌..

 👉కాసేపట్లో అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం.. ఎన్నికలకు ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి.. 

👉అందరూ ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్న ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తయ్యాయి. బుధవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం కానుంది. 1.56 కోట్ల మంది ప్రజలు ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకోబోతున్నారు. ఎన్నికల సంఘం అధికారులు మొత్తం 70 అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో 13,766 పోలింగ్‌ స్టేషన్లు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. 3,000 పోలింగ్‌ స్టేషన్లను సమస్యాత్మక కేంద్రాలుగా గుర్తించారు. ఈసారి 699 మంది అభ్యర్థులు ఎన్నికల బరిలో నిలిచారు. ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ ఘటనలు జరగకుండా పోలీసులు పటిష్టమైన బందోబస్తు ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.

👉220 కంపెనీల పారామిలటరీ బలగాలను, 35,626 మంది ఢిల్లీ పోలీసు సిబ్బంది, 19,000 మంది హోంగార్డులను మోహరించారు. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు పోలింగ్‌ ముగియనుంది. ఢిల్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఈసారి ఎన్నికల సంఘం వినూత్న ప్రయత్నం చేస్తోంది. క్యూ మేనేజ్‌మెంట్‌ సిస్టమ్‌(క్యూఎంఎస్‌) యాప్‌ను తీసుకొచ్చింది. ఏయే పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లో ఎంతమంది ఓటర్లు బారులు తీరి ఉన్నారో దీనిద్వారా ఎప్పటికప్పుడు తెలుసుకోవచ్చు. జనం తక్కువగా ఉన్న సమయంలో వెళ్లి ఓటు వేయొచ్చు. అలాగే వృద్ధులు, దివ్యాంగుల కోసం 733 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లో ప్రత్యేక ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో ఇప్పటికే 6,980 మంది ఇంటి నుంచి ఓటు వేశారు. ఈ నెల 8వ తేదీన ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెలువడతాయి.  

👉ఆప్, బీజేపీ మధ్యే ప్రధాన పోరు  
దేశ రాజధానిలో వరుసగా మూడోసారి అధికారం దక్కించుకోవాలని ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ(ఆప్‌) ఆరాట పడుతుండగా, పూర్వవైభవం సాధించాలని బీజేపీ తహతహలాడుతోంది. కాంగ్రెస్‌ సైతం అధికారం కోసం విశ్వప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తోంది. ప్రధానమైన పోటీ ఆప్, బీజేపీ మధ్యే కేంద్రీకృతమైంది. ఆప్, బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ పోటీపడి మరీ హామీలు గుప్పించాయి. ప్రజలు ఎవరిని విశ్వసించారో మరో నాలుగు రోజుల్లో తేలిపోనుంది. ఓటింగ్‌ శాతం సైతం ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలను ప్రభావితం చేసే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఓటింగ్‌ శాతం భారీగా నమోదైతే ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ లాభపడుతుందని రాజకీయ విశ్లేషకులు అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు. బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థుల విజయం కోసం ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీతోపాటు పలువరు కేంద్ర మంత్రులు.

👉ఆ పార్టీ అగ్రనేతలు విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం చేశారు. ఆప్‌ తరపున పార్టీ జాతీయ కన్వినర్, మాజీ సీఎం అరవింద్‌ కేజ్రీవాల్‌ ప్రచారం హోరెత్తించారు. కాంగ్రెస్‌ నుంచి రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక గాంధీ వాద్రా రంగంలోకి దిగారు. కేజ్రీవాల్‌ నిర్మించుకున్న అద్దాల మేడ, యమునా నది కాలుష్యం, ఓట్ల తొలగింపు వంటి అంశాలను పార్టీలు ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రస్తావించాయి. పదేళ్ల పాలనలో తాము చేసిన అభివృద్ధే తమను గెలిపిస్తుందని ఆప్‌ నేతలు ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఆప్‌ అవినీతి పాలన పట్ల ఢిల్లీ ఓటర్లు విసుగెత్తిపోయారని, డబుల్‌ ఇంజన్‌ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని  కోరుకుంటున్నారని, తాము అధికారంలోకి రావడం ఖాయమని బీజేపీ పెద్దలు తేల్చిచెబుతున్నారు.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Delhi Assembly Election Aam Aadmi Party BJP Party Congress Party
