పారిశ్రామిక దిగ్గజం, టాటా గ్రూప్ మాజీ ఛైర్మన్ రతన్ టాటా మ‌ర‌ణం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేస్తోంది. ఆయ‌న ఇక లేర‌న్న వార్త‌ను ఎవ‌రూ జీర్ణించుకోలేక‌పోతున్నారు. రతన్ టాటా మరణంపై ప్ర‌ముఖ‌ల‌ నుంచి సామాన్యుల వరకు సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు.

ఈ క్ర‌మంలో బిజినెస్ టైకూన్ టాటాకు క్రీడా ప్రముఖలు సైతం తమ నివాళులర్పించారు. ఆయన మృతి పట్ల టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శర్మ, సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశాడు.

"బంగారు హృదయం క‌లిగిన‌ వ్యక్తి. ఎంతో మంది జీవితాలను మార్చిన గొప్ప వ్యక్తి మీరు. సర్ మీరు ఎప్పటకీ ప్రతీ ఒక్కరి గుండెల్లో చిరస్మరణీయంగా ఉంటారు": రోహిత్‌ శర్మ

"మనం అసలైన భారత రతనాన్ని కోల్పోయాం. రతన్ టాటా జీ లేరన్న వార్త ను తట్టుకోలేకపోతున్నాం. ఆయన జీవితం మనందరికీ స్ఫూర్తి. మన హృదయాలలో శాశ్వతంగా నిలిచిపోతారు. ఓం శాంతి": వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్

"రతన్ టాటా జీ మరణ వార్త విని షాక్ అయ్యాను. ఆయన చాలా దూరదృష్టి గల వ్య‌క్తి. ఆయనతో గడిపిన క్షణాలను నేను ఎప్పటకి మర్చిపోలేను. ఆయన ఈ జాతి మొత్తానికి స్పూర్తినిచ్చాడు. ఆయ‌న‌ను అభిమానించే వారంద‌రికీ బలం చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి": నీరజ్‌ చోప్రా

"రతన్ టాటా జీ వంటి దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోవడం చాలా బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. మీరు ఎప్పటకీ మా గుండెల్లో నిలిచిపోతారు సర్‌": శిఖర్‌ ధావన్‌





I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 9, 2024

We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji.

His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/CvTRS3VYXp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 9, 2024

Saddened by the loss of a great leader. Rest in peace, Mr. @RNTata2000. Your kindness and contributions will always be remembered. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 9, 2024