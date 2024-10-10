 'అసలైన రతనాన్ని కోల్పోయాం'..ర‌త‌న్ టాటా మృతిపై క్రీడా లోకం సంతాపం | We Lost True Ratan...: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Sharma Pay RESPECT As Mourns Death Of Ratan Tata | Sakshi
'అసలైన రతనాన్ని కోల్పోయాం'..ర‌త‌న్ టాటా మృతిపై క్రీడా లోకం సంతాపం

Published Thu, Oct 10 2024 10:43 AM | Last Updated on Thu, Oct 10 2024 10:55 AM

We Lost True Ratan...: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Sharma Pay RESPECT As Mourns Death Of Ratan Tata

పారిశ్రామిక దిగ్గజం, టాటా గ్రూప్ మాజీ ఛైర్మన్ రతన్ టాటా మ‌ర‌ణం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేస్తోంది. ఆయ‌న ఇక లేర‌న్న వార్త‌ను ఎవ‌రూ జీర్ణించుకోలేక‌పోతున్నారు. రతన్ టాటా మరణంపై ప్ర‌ముఖ‌ల‌ నుంచి సామాన్యుల వరకు సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు.

ఈ క్ర‌మంలో బిజినెస్ టైకూన్ టాటాకు క్రీడా ప్రముఖలు సైతం తమ నివాళులర్పించారు. ఆయన మృతి పట్ల టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శర్మ, సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశాడు.

"బంగారు హృదయం క‌లిగిన‌ వ్యక్తి. ఎంతో మంది జీవితాలను మార్చిన గొప్ప వ్యక్తి మీరు. సర్  మీరు ఎప్పటకీ ప్రతీ ఒక్కరి గుండెల్లో చిరస్మరణీయంగా ఉంటారు": రోహిత్‌ శర్మ

"మనం అసలైన భారత రతనాన్ని కోల్పోయాం. రతన్ టాటా జీ లేరన్న వార్త ను తట్టుకోలేకపోతున్నాం. ఆయన జీవితం మనందరికీ స్ఫూర్తి. మన హృదయాలలో శాశ్వతంగా నిలిచిపోతారు. ఓం శాంతి": వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్ 

"రతన్ టాటా జీ మరణ వార్త విని షాక్ అయ్యాను. ఆయన చాలా దూరదృష్టి గల వ్య‌క్తి. ఆయనతో గడిపిన క్షణాలను నేను ఎప్పటకి మర్చిపోలేను. ఆయన ఈ జాతి మొత్తానికి స్పూర్తినిచ్చాడు. ఆయ‌న‌ను అభిమానించే వారంద‌రికీ బలం చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి": నీరజ్‌ చోప్రా

"రతన్ టాటా జీ వంటి దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోవడం చాలా బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. మీరు ఎప్పటకీ మా గుండెల్లో నిలిచిపోతారు సర్‌": శిఖర్‌ ధావన్‌

 

 

 

 

