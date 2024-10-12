ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ సైనిక స్థావరంపై డ్రోన్‌ దాడి చేసినట్లు ఇరాన్‌ మద్దతు గత హెజ్‌బొల్లా గ్రూప్‌ వెల్లడించింది. ఉత్తర ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లోని హైఫాలో ఉన్న సైనిక స్థావరంపై డ్రోన్ దాడిని జరిపినట్లు హెజ్‌బొల్లా తెలిపింది.

#Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on a military base in north Israel’s Haifa, hours after claiming an attack on another base south of the city.https://t.co/i0Ibz2rdFV

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 12, 2024