 ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ సైనిక స్థావరంపై హెజ్‌బొల్లా డ్రోన్‌ దాడి | Hezbollah Says Drone Attack On Base North Israel Haifa | Sakshi
ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ సైనిక స్థావరంపై హెజ్‌బొల్లా డ్రోన్‌ దాడి

Published Sat, Oct 12 2024 6:02 PM | Last Updated on Sat, Oct 12 2024 6:06 PM

Hezbollah Says Drone Attack On Base North Israel Haifa

ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ సైనిక స్థావరంపై డ్రోన్‌ దాడి చేసినట్లు ఇరాన్‌ మద్దతు గత హెజ్‌బొల్లా గ్రూప్‌ వెల్లడించింది. ఉత్తర ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లోని హైఫాలో ఉన్న సైనిక స్థావరంపై డ్రోన్ దాడిని జరిపినట్లు హెజ్‌బొల్లా తెలిపింది.

క్రెడిట్స్‌: Al Arabiya English

‘‘శనివారం ఉదయం 8 గంటల సమయంలో హైఫాలోని ఎయిర్ డిఫెన్స్ బేస్‌పై పేలుడు పదార్థాలు నిండిన డ్రోన్లతో వైమానిక దాడి చేశాం’’ అని హెజ్‌బొల్లా ఓ ప్రకటనలో పేర్కొంది.

Hezbollah Israel drone attack

