 కీర్తి సురేశ్ 'బేబీ జాన్' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Baby John Movie Twitter Review In Telugu | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Baby John Movie: 'బేబీ జాన్' మూవీ ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ

Published Wed, Dec 25 2024 10:03 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Dec 25 2024 10:48 AM

Baby John Movie Twitter Review In Telugu

హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి సురేశ్ (Keerthy Suresh) తొలి హిందీ సినిమా 'బేబీ జాన్' (Baby John Movie) చాలా ఏళ్ల క్రితం వచ్చిన 'తెరి' సినిమాకు ఇది రీమేక్. వరుణ్ ధావన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటించాడు. కీర్తితో పాటు వామికా గబ్బి హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. ట్రైలర్‌తోనే ఫుల్ ఆన్ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ చూడబోతున్నాం అనే హింట్ ఇచ్చారు. ఇప్పుడు క్రిస్మస్ కానుకగా మూవీని థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేశారు. ఇంతకీ మూవీ టాక్ ఏంటి? ఆడియెన్స్ ఏమంటున్నారు?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: మోహన్ లాల్ 'బరోజ్' సినిమా రివ్యూ)

సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్ రెస్పాన్స్ అయితే వచ్చింది గానీ మరీ సూపర్ బంపర్ అనట్లేదు. తొలి 40 నిమిషాలు డీసెంట్‌గా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇంటర్వెల్ ముందు 20 నిమిషాల మాత్రం హార్డ్ హిట్టింగ్ సీన్స్‌తో చూపించారని అంటున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్‌ని యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలతో నింపేశారని, క్లైమాక్స్ సాలిడ్‌గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. తమన్ బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ బాగుందంటున్నారు.

యాక్షన్, ఎమోషన్స్, డ్రామా, కామెడీ, కాస్త రొమాన్స్.. ఇలా అన్ని అంశాల మిక్స్ చేసి తీసిన మాస్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ 'బేబీ జాన్'కి పాజిటివ్ రిపోర్ట్స్ వచ్చాయి. హీరోగా చేసిన వరుణ్ ధావన్, గెస్ట్‌రోల్ చేసిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ (Salman Khan) అదిరిపోయే ఫెర్మార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చారని మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు. 

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఎదురుపడ్డ మాజీ ప్రేమికులు నిఖిల్-కావ్య.. అక్కడే ఉన్నా గానీ!)

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Baby John Movie review varun dhawan Keerthy Suresh Bollywood
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

క్రిస్మస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌లో స్టార్ హీరోహీరోయిన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

Christmas 2024: బిపాసా సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌,‘బుజ్జెమ్మ’ ఎంత బావుందో!
photo 3

ఇది మా బెస్ట్ హాలీడే.. ఫ్యామిలీతో పారిస్‌లో నయనతార (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

నా పార్ట్‌నర్‌ సూపర్‌: భార్య దేవిశాతో సూర్యకుమార్‌(ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

మోహన్ లాల్ 'బరోజ్' మూవీ ప్రెస్‌మీట్‌ (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
YSRCP Shekar Reddy On Allu Arjun Case 1
Video_icon

అప్పుడు ఉగిపోయావు కదా.. మరి ఇప్పుడేమైంది.. పవన్ మూగబోయావ్
Big Question Special Debate On Conspiracy On Allu Arjun And Pawan Silent 2
Video_icon

Big Question: కుట్ర ఉంది కదా పుష్ప.. ఇట్టా బుక్కైపోతినేంటి?
Jakkampudi Raja Complaint On SI Manohar Who Tortured Villager 3
Video_icon

యువకుడిని చితకబాదిన SIపై జక్కంపూడి రాజా పిర్యాదు
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Meeting On Indiramma Illa Survey 4
Video_icon

ఇందిరమ్మ ఇళ్ల సర్వేపై అధికారులతో మంత్రి పొంగులేటి భేటీ
Allu Arjun Cooperates Chikkadpally Police In Investigation 5
Video_icon

విచారణలో పోలీసులకు అల్లు అర్జున్ సమాధానాలు
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest