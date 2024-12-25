హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి సురేశ్ (Keerthy Suresh) తొలి హిందీ సినిమా 'బేబీ జాన్' (Baby John Movie) చాలా ఏళ్ల క్రితం వచ్చిన 'తెరి' సినిమాకు ఇది రీమేక్. వరుణ్ ధావన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటించాడు. కీర్తితో పాటు వామికా గబ్బి హీరోయిన్గా నటించింది. ట్రైలర్తోనే ఫుల్ ఆన్ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ చూడబోతున్నాం అనే హింట్ ఇచ్చారు. ఇప్పుడు క్రిస్మస్ కానుకగా మూవీని థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేశారు. ఇంతకీ మూవీ టాక్ ఏంటి? ఆడియెన్స్ ఏమంటున్నారు?
సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్ రెస్పాన్స్ అయితే వచ్చింది గానీ మరీ సూపర్ బంపర్ అనట్లేదు. తొలి 40 నిమిషాలు డీసెంట్గా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇంటర్వెల్ ముందు 20 నిమిషాల మాత్రం హార్డ్ హిట్టింగ్ సీన్స్తో చూపించారని అంటున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్ని యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలతో నింపేశారని, క్లైమాక్స్ సాలిడ్గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. తమన్ బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ బాగుందంటున్నారు.
యాక్షన్, ఎమోషన్స్, డ్రామా, కామెడీ, కాస్త రొమాన్స్.. ఇలా అన్ని అంశాల మిక్స్ చేసి తీసిన మాస్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ 'బేబీ జాన్'కి పాజిటివ్ రిపోర్ట్స్ వచ్చాయి. హీరోగా చేసిన వరుణ్ ధావన్, గెస్ట్రోల్ చేసిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ (Salman Khan) అదిరిపోయే ఫెర్మార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చారని మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు.
#BabyJohnReview : ⭐⭐⭐1/2.#BabyJohn is a massy hilarious ride crafted to captivate large audiences. The perfect mix of action, emotions, drama, & humor, coupled with lead actors outstanding performance, delivers an incredibly entertaining & enjoyable cinematic experience.
— Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) December 25, 2024
#BabyJohn Received Extraordinary Response From The Audience.
Everyone Appreciate The Performance Of #VarunDhawan & #SalmanKhan's Cameo And Loudly Praise Him.
— Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 25, 2024
— ekta | VD stan ✨ (@crazyvaruniac_) December 24, 2024
— sahil. (@shutupsahill) December 25, 2024
Agree or die
Best Title Card ever in the Bollywood cinema 🔥#VarunDhawan #BabyJohn
— BUNNY (@BabyJohnDec25) December 24, 2024
THIS MANNNN!!!! 🔥🤯
ONE OF THE BEST ENTRY SCENE FOR SALMAN KHAN!! THE CENIMA WILL TURN INTO STADIUM !! 🥶
— it's cinema (@its_cinema__) December 24, 2024
— 𝙳𝚛 𝙼𝚞𝚓𝚓𝚞 𝙺𝚑𝚊𝚗 (@MajesticMujju) December 24, 2024
#BabyJohnReview ~ ENTERTAINER!👌
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#BabyJohn offers GREAT ACTION, GOOD DIALOGUES, THRILLING BGM, and SOLID PERFORMANCEs by the lead and Supporting Actors🔥👌
— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) December 25, 2024
