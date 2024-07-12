Bharateeyudu 2 X Review: ‘భారతీయుడు 2’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే.. ?

కమల్‌ హాసన్‌, శంకర్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన ‘భారతీయుడు(1996)’ ఎంత సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ అయిందో అందరికి తెలిసిందే. అవినీతికి వ్య‌తిరేకంగా సేనాప‌తి(కమల్‌ హాసన్‌) చేసే పోరాటానికి ప్రేక్షకులు ఫిదా అయ్యారు. ఈ సినిమా విడుదలైన 28 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత సీక్వెల్‌గా భారతీయుడు 2(ఇండియన్‌ 2) వచ్చింది. సమాజాన్ని మేల్కొలిపే చిత్రాలు తెరకెక్కించడంలో తనకు తానే సాటి అనిపించుకున్న శంకర్‌.. మరోసారి తనదైన మార్క్‌ సందేశంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తీర్చిదిద్దాడు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్లు సినిమాపై హైప్‌ని క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జులై 12) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. 'భారతీయుడు కథేంటి?, సేనాపతిగా మరోసారి కమల్ ఆకట్టుకున్నాడా? లేదా? శంకర్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలను ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి.

ఎక్స్‌లో ‘భారతీయుడు 2’కి మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తుంటే.. అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయిందని మరికొంత మంది ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో చాలా వరకు నెగెటివ్‌ టాకే వినిపిస్తోంది. కొంతమంది అయితే ఈ చిత్రానికి నిజంగానే శంకర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించాడా అని అనుమానం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

#Bharateeyudu2 Movie Review 🔥🔥🔥 1/2

Hats off to director #Shankar for his top level direction.#KamalHassan is steel the complete show. Social Message of the movie will reach to every audience.

Overall movie wins normal audience heart💐💐#Bharateeyudu2Review#Indian2Review pic.twitter.com/tRB6cidHsV — Movie Muchatlu (@MovieMuchatlu1) July 12, 2024

డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్‌కి హాట్సాఫ్‌. అద్భుతంగా సినిమాని తెరకెక్కించాడు. కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ తనదైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నాడు. సోషల్‌ మెసేజ్‌ ప్రతి ఆడియన్‌కి రీచ్‌ అవుతుంది. నార్మల్‌ ఆడియన్స్‌ మనసును కూడా ఆకట్టుకునేలా సినిమా ఉంది’ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 3.5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

భారతీయుడు 2 డిజాస్టర్‌ మూవీ. బోరింగ్‌, ఔడేటెడ్‌ స్టోరీ. సాగదీశారు. ఎలాంటి ప్రభావం చూపించలేకపోయింది. డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్‌ పని అయిపోయింది’ అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ కేవలం 1.5 రేటింగ్‌ మాత్రమే ఇచ్చాడు.

first half: movie starts well, but follows conventional shankar sir’s screenplay making it very predictable and boring.. no gripping/exciting sequences.. needs a very strong second half #Indian2 #Bharateeyudu2 https://t.co/fgOf5prfHJ — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) July 12, 2024

ఇప్పుడే ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కంప్లీట్‌ అయింది. మూవీ ప్రారంభం బాగానే ఉంది. కానీ కథ ముందుగు సాగుతున్నకొద్ది బోరింగ్‌గా అనిపించింది. శంకర్‌ స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయింది. గ్రిస్పింగ్‌గా, ఎగ్జైట్మెంట్‌ చేసే సీక్వెన్స్‌లేవి లేవు. సెకండాఫ్‌ బాగుండాల్సి ఉంది’అని ఇంకో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

. #Indian2

Review

1.5/5

Fully disappointed

Bad screenplay

Emotions lack

Indian 3 kastame... pic.twitter.com/fcaOB7vPHX — 👥𝕳𝖆𝖗𝖘𝖍𝖆💫 (@Harsh___07__) July 12, 2024

‘సినిమా నిరుత్సాహపరిచింది. స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే అస్సల్‌ బాగోలేదు. ఎమోషనల్‌ సీన్స్‌ వర్కౌట్‌ కాలేదు. ఇండియన్‌ 3 కష్టమే’ అని ఒకరు ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

#Indian2 is an outdated and tedious movie. Though the movie tries to give honest messages, it’s done in a boring way with no proper emotion and drama at all.



Shankar tried to repeat the screenplay of his old movies but fails to recreate the magic big time. All of the emotions… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 12, 2024

#Indian2 #Bharateeyudu2 #indian2review

Telugu review:

It’s just an average to below average movie. There is no story it is just like a set up to Indian3. Yes Indian3 trailer was played after the rolling titles and Indian3 seems pretty interesting and I think Indian3 would be… — Vijay (@vijay827482) July 12, 2024

#Bharateeyudu2 #Indian2 Stil remember the first part can't say whether the sequel could match it as the bench mark was high it releases today but there is no buzz at least in Hindi. Why aren't films being promoted ##Kalki2898AD too was released in a similar way. WOM will decide. — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) July 12, 2024