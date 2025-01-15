 చంద్రునిపైకి ఒకేసారి రెండు ల్యాండర్ల ప్రయోగం | SpaceX launches two lunar landers; complete details here | Sakshi
చంద్రునిపైకి ఒకేసారి రెండు ల్యాండర్ల ప్రయోగం

Published Wed, Jan 15 2025 12:29 PM | Last Updated on Wed, Jan 15 2025 12:40 PM

SpaceX launches two lunar landers; complete details here

హాథ్రోన్‌: అంతరిక్ష ప్రయోగాలకు కాస్త గ్యాప్‌ వచ్చింది. అయితే 2025 ఆరంభంలోనే ప్రైవేట్‌ అంతరిక్ష పరిశోధన సంస్థ స్పేస్‌ఎక్స్‌(SpaceX) కొత్త మిషన్‌తో ముందుకు వచ్చింది. చంద్రుడిపై అన్వేషణలో భాగంగా.. రెండు ల్యాండర్లను విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించింది.

భారత కాలమానం ప్రకారం.. బుధవారం ఉదయం ఈ ప్రయోగం జరిగింది. ఫ్లోరిడాలోని నాసా(NASA) కెనెడీ స్పేస్‌ సెంటర్‌ నుంచి ఫాల్కన్‌-9 రాకెట్‌ బ్లూ ఘోస్ట్‌-1, ఐస్పేస్‌కు చెందిన హకుటో-ఆర్‌2లను మోసుకెళ్లింది. చంద్రుడిపై పరిశోధనలకుగానూ స్పేస్‌ఎక్స్‌ వీటిని ప్రయోగించింది. ఈ రెండు వేర్వేరు దేశాలకు మాత్రమే కాదు.. వేర్వేరు సాంకేతికతలకు చెందినవి కూడా. 

Lunar lander space x Falcon 9 Moon Exploration
