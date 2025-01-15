చంద్రునిపైకి ఒకేసారి రెండు ల్యాండర్ల ప్రయోగం

హాథ్రోన్: అంతరిక్ష ప్రయోగాలకు కాస్త గ్యాప్ వచ్చింది. అయితే 2025 ఆరంభంలోనే ప్రైవేట్ అంతరిక్ష పరిశోధన సంస్థ స్పేస్ఎక్స్(SpaceX) కొత్త మిషన్తో ముందుకు వచ్చింది. చంద్రుడిపై అన్వేషణలో భాగంగా.. రెండు ల్యాండర్లను విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించింది.
భారత కాలమానం ప్రకారం.. బుధవారం ఉదయం ఈ ప్రయోగం జరిగింది. ఫ్లోరిడాలోని నాసా(NASA) కెనెడీ స్పేస్ సెంటర్ నుంచి ఫాల్కన్-9 రాకెట్ బ్లూ ఘోస్ట్-1, ఐస్పేస్కు చెందిన హకుటో-ఆర్2లను మోసుకెళ్లింది. చంద్రుడిపై పరిశోధనలకుగానూ స్పేస్ఎక్స్ వీటిని ప్రయోగించింది. ఈ రెండు వేర్వేరు దేశాలకు మాత్రమే కాదు.. వేర్వేరు సాంకేతికతలకు చెందినవి కూడా.
Today’s mission is our third launch to a lunar surface and just the first of several our Falcon fleet will launch for @NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program this year. These missions help humanity explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, bringing us one step closer… pic.twitter.com/Go2yUccFb3
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 15, 2025
