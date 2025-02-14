విక్కీ కౌశల్‌, రష్మిక మందన్నా (Rashmika Mandanna) ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన చారిత్రాత్మక చిత్రం ఛావా (Chhaava Movie). ఛత్రపతి శివాజీ మహారాజ్‌ తనయుడు శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌ (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) జీవితం ఆధారంగా ఈ మూవీ తెరకెక్కింది. లక్మణ్‌ ఉటేకర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సినిమాలో విక్కీ శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌గా, అతడి భార్య మహారాణి ఏసుబాయిగా రష్మికా మందన్నా నటించారు.

భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో దినేష్‌ విజన్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ మూవీకి ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్‌ సంగీతం అందించారు. వాలంటైన్స్‌ డే (ఫిబ్రవరి 14) సందర్భంగా శుక్రవారం ఈ సినిమా థియేటర్లలో విడుదలైంది. మరి సినిమాకు వస్తున్న స్పందన ఏంటో తెలియాలంటే ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌) రివ్యూ చూసేయండి..

'విక్కీ కౌశల్‌.. గొప్ప నటుడు అని ఛావాతో మరోసారి నిరూపించుకున్నాడు. ప్రతి ఫ్రేమ్‌ అదిరిపోయింది. ఛత్రపతి శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌కు ఈ సినిమా ఒక నివాళి' అని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

#ChhaavaInCinemas

Every frame & every tear is a tribute to the #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj 🔥



Every Hindu should watch #Chhaava#VickyKaushal has proven he is one of the best Actor in Bollywood, way ahead of Khans pic.twitter.com/D0SOlTQHMN — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) February 14, 2025

ఛావా చాలా బాగుంది. క్లైమాక్స్‌లో ఫుల్‌ ఎమోషనల్‌ అయ్యా అని ఓ తెలుగు యూజర్‌ తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడించాడు.

#chhaava movie chala bagundi 🔥

Full Emotional ayya climax lo 🥺😔



Jai Sambhu Raje 🚩 — 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐒𝐏𝐊™🚩 (@Srikanth_OG) February 14, 2025

నిజమైన సూపర్‌ హీరో ఎవరనేది ప్రపంచానికి చూపించిన లక్ష్మణ్‌ ఉటేకర్‌ సర్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు. పాత్రకు ప్రాణం పోసిన విక్కీ కౌశల్‌కు థాంక్స్‌. షేర్‌ శంభాజీ మన మనసులో ఎప్పటికీ నిలిచి ఉంటాడు అని మరో యూజర్‌ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

Thank you Laxman Utekar sir✨

You showed world about the real superhero.

Thank you @vickykaushal09 for the justice to the role.



Sher sambhaji lives on✨ #Jagdamb💖#Chhaava #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj — Manifest For Good 💫 (@SHUBHAMGAIKAR14) February 14, 2025

Kindness & valour were Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's strongest virtues. #VickyKaushal knew all that & more thus raising the bar once more with precision & accuracy. To see this guy mould into something which only could’ve read & heard about is beyond awards & ratings.#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/De7eQ5JuEo — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) February 14, 2025

The film is good, but Vicky is EXCEPTIONAL!!! What a performance! The end will leave you numb. Took me a while to get up from my seat when the credits rolled. Please watch it in theatres! Phone, laptop, tv pe wo feel nahi ayegi.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Detailed review soon! #Chhaava… pic.twitter.com/VZgZT5grpj — OCD Times (@ocdtimes) February 14, 2025

#VickyKaushal shines in #Chhaava, but other actors are just okay. The film feels long, and the BGM doesn’t fit the era. Still, it’s decent. The last 20 minutes hit hard & stay with you. 💔 Highly recommend watching in theaters! 🎬🔥 #ChhaavaReview pic.twitter.com/TLEu3kxteP — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) February 14, 2025

My Final Verdict: Chhaava is a gripping, performance-driven historical drama that shines through its stellar cast. The second half takes the intensity to another level. Vicky Kaushal delivers a career-defining act while Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb is chillingly ruthless#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/pURGeZfBkf — Cinema Fable (@cinemafable1) February 14, 2025

Chhaava is blockbuster 😊vicky is absolute charm born to play this role, rashmika brings best out of her, akshay khanna take a bow man , maddcok films is the top production house in india they should enter into south for sure. 🎶 & direction super #Chhaava #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/cYDbY4SbWI — @Politics& Popcorn 📖 (@Political_star1) February 14, 2025