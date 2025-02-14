 'ఛావా' ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ.. టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే? | Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Chhaava Movie Twitter Review | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Chhaava Movie X Review: ఛావా ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ.. సినిమాకు ఎలాంటి రెస్పాన్స్‌ అంటే?

Published Fri, Feb 14 2025 3:29 PM | Last Updated on Fri, Feb 14 2025 4:30 PM

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Chhaava Movie Twitter Review

విక్కీ కౌశల్‌, రష్మిక మందన్నా (Rashmika Mandanna) ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన చారిత్రాత్మక చిత్రం ఛావా (Chhaava Movie). ఛత్రపతి శివాజీ మహారాజ్‌ తనయుడు శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌ (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) జీవితం ఆధారంగా ఈ మూవీ తెరకెక్కింది. లక్మణ్‌ ఉటేకర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సినిమాలో విక్కీ శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌గా, అతడి భార్య మహారాణి ఏసుబాయిగా రష్మికా మందన్నా నటించారు.

భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో దినేష్‌ విజన్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ మూవీకి ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్‌ సంగీతం అందించారు. వాలంటైన్స్‌ డే (ఫిబ్రవరి 14) సందర్భంగా శుక్రవారం ఈ సినిమా థియేటర్లలో విడుదలైంది. మరి సినిమాకు వస్తున్న స్పందన ఏంటో తెలియాలంటే ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌) రివ్యూ చూసేయండి..

'విక్కీ కౌశల్‌.. గొప్ప నటుడు అని ఛావాతో మరోసారి నిరూపించుకున్నాడు. ప్రతి ఫ్రేమ్‌ అదిరిపోయింది. ఛత్రపతి శంభాజీ మహారాజ్‌కు ఈ సినిమా ఒక నివాళి' అని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

 

ఛావా చాలా బాగుంది. క్లైమాక్స్‌లో ఫుల్‌ ఎమోషనల్‌ అయ్యా అని ఓ తెలుగు యూజర్‌ తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడించాడు.

నిజమైన సూపర్‌ హీరో ఎవరనేది ప్రపంచానికి చూపించిన లక్ష్మణ్‌ ఉటేకర్‌ సర్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు. పాత్రకు ప్రాణం పోసిన విక్కీ కౌశల్‌కు థాంక్స్‌. షేర్‌ శంభాజీ మన మనసులో ఎప్పటికీ నిలిచి ఉంటాడు అని మరో యూజర్‌ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Twitter Review Bollywood Movie News
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

పెళ్లైన తర్వాత బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ స్టార్‌ తొలి బర్త్‌డే.. ఫొటోలు చూశారా?
photo 2

ప్రేమ పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న టాప్‌ క్రికెటర్లు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru: పడ్డారండీ ప్రేమలో మరి.. పదేళ్ల జర్నీ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

Valentine's Day Special: వివాహబంధంతో ఒక్కటైన సినీ తారలు (ఫొటోస్)
photo 5

సింగర్‌ గీతామాధురి తనయుడి ఫస్ట్‌ బర్త్‌డే (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
CM Revanth Reddy Shocking Comments On KCR 1
Video_icon

కేసీఆర్‌పై రేవంత్ రెడ్డి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

YS Jagan Tweet Fires On Chandrababu TDP Govt Over Vallabhaneni Vamsi Illegal Arrest 2
Video_icon

వంశీ పట్ల కూటమి ప్రభుత్వం వ్యవహరిస్తున్న తీరుపై వైఎస్ జగన్ ఫైర్
YS Jagan Strongly Questioned Chandrababus Government 3
Video_icon

పీలేరు యువతిపై ప్రేమోన్మాది దాడిని ఖండించిన వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి
Manchu Manoj Visited Mohan Babu Bouncers Vandalized Restaurants In Tirupati 4
Video_icon

మంచు మనోజ్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

The Greatest Rivalry Unveiling the India vs Pakistan Cricket Saga 5
Video_icon

క్రికెట్ ఫ్యాన్స్ కు పూనకాలు ...!
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest