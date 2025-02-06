 మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లో కూలిన యుద్ధ విమానం | Mirage 2000 Fighter Aircraft Hit In Madhya Pradesh Shivpuri During Training Sortie, More Details Inside | Sakshi
మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లో కూలిన యుద్ధ విమానం

Published Thu, Feb 6 2025 3:53 PM | Last Updated on Thu, Feb 6 2025 4:33 PM

Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft hit in Madhya Pradesh Shivpuri

భోపాల్‌ : మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రం శివపురి సమీపంలో వైమానిక దళానికి చెందిన ట్విన్ సీటర్ మిరాజ్ 2000 యుద్ధ విమానం కూలిపోయింది. నివాస ప్రాంతాల్లో కూలకపోవడంతో పెనుప్రమాదమే తప్పింది. ట్విన్‌ సీటర్‌ మిరాజ్‌ 2000లో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఇద్దరు పైలెట్లు సురక్షితంగా ప్రాణాలతో భయటపడ్డారు.  

 

 

 

Madhya Pradesh Aircraft crash indian army
Latest