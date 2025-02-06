భోపాల్‌ : మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రం శివపురి సమీపంలో వైమానిక దళానికి చెందిన ట్విన్ సీటర్ మిరాజ్ 2000 యుద్ధ విమానం కూలిపోయింది. నివాస ప్రాంతాల్లో కూలకపోవడంతో పెనుప్రమాదమే తప్పింది. ట్విన్‌ సీటర్‌ మిరాజ్‌ 2000లో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఇద్దరు పైలెట్లు సురక్షితంగా ప్రాణాలతో భయటపడ్డారు.

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft today crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie. A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. More details are awaited: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/I1mMYpN6gj

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025