శాంటియాగో:చిలీలో భారీ భూకంపం వచ్చింది. కలమాకు 84 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలోని అంటోఫగాస్టాలో భూమి కంపించింది. భూకంప తీవ్రత రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 6.2గా నమోదైంది. 104 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంపం కేంద్రం ఉన్నట్లు యురోపియన్‌ మెడిటెర్రేనియన్‌ సెస్మలాజికల్‌ సెంటర్‌(ఈఎమ్‌ఎస్‌సీ) ఒక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది.

Another video of the M6.1 earthquake that hit Chile earlier.... pic.twitter.com/w4FyDegf4n

భూకంపం కారణంగా జరిగిన ప్రాణ,ఆస్తి నష్టం వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. సీసీ కెమెరాల్లో నమోదైన భూకంపం దృశ్యాలను పలువురు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు. భూకంపం ధాటికి భవనాలు కొద్ది సేపు అటు ఇటు ఊగుతుండడం ఆ వీడియోల్లో కనిపించింది.

CCTV of the M6.1 earthquake in Chile a short while ago. That was a long one 👀pic.twitter.com/SvyBLoZZhU

