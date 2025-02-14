 విమానంలో సీటు వివాదం.. డీఎంకే ఎంపీVsఅన్నామలై | Flight Seat Issue Between DMK And BJP Leaders In Tamil Nadu | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

విమానంలో సీటు వివాదం.. డీఎంకే ఎంపీVsఅన్నామలై

Published Fri, Feb 14 2025 4:52 PM | Last Updated on Fri, Feb 14 2025 5:08 PM

Flight Seat Issue Between DMK And BJP Leaders In Tamil Nadu

చెన్నై:తమిళనాడులో ఎయిర్‌ఇండియా విమానంలో సీటుపై రాజకీయం వేడెక్కింది. విమాన సీటు విషయంలో డీఎంకే,బీజేపీ మధ్య విమర్శల బాణాలు దూసుకెళ్లాయి. డీఎంకే ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌ ఢిల్లీ నుంచి ఎయిర్‌ఇండియా విమానంలో చెన్నై రావాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే ఎయిర్‌ ఇండియా వారు ఆమె బిజినెస్‌ క్లాసు సీటును రద్దు చేసి ఎకానమి సీటు కేటాయించారు. 

ఈ వ్యవహారంపై ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌ ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో ఒక పోస్టు పెట్టారు. ఒక ఎంపీకే విమానంలో ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే సామాన్యుల పరిస్థితేంటని ప్రశ్నించారు. తన విమాన టికెట్‌ తరగతిని ఎలా తగ్గిస్తారని ట్వీట్‌లో నిలదీశారు. దీనికి తమిళనాడు బీజేపీ నేత అన్నామలై స్పందించారు. ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌కు అలా జరగాల్సింది కాదని అంటూనే ఆమెపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.

 కేవలం విమానంలో టికెట్‌ తరగతిని తగ్గిస్తేనే ఇంత బాధపడుతున్నారు..డీఎంకే పాలనలో ప్రజల స్థాయి తగ్గిపోయిందని గుర్తుచేశారు. ఒక ఎంపీని నా పరిస్థితే ఇలా ఉంటే అని మాట్లాడడం మీ అధికార దర్పాన్ని, సంపన్న వర్గాల మనస్తత్వాన్ని సూచిస్తోందని మరో ‘ఎక్స్‌’ పోస్టులో ఘాటు వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
tamilnadu Airindia DMK MP Annamalai bjp
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

ప్రేమ పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న టాప్‌ క్రికెటర్లు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru: పడ్డారండీ ప్రేమలో మరి.. పదేళ్ల జర్నీ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

Valentine's Day Special: వివాహబంధంతో ఒక్కటైన సినీ తారలు (ఫొటోస్)
photo 4

సింగర్‌ గీతామాధురి తనయుడి ఫస్ట్‌ బర్త్‌డే (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

'సరిపోదా శనివారం' బ్యూటీ ప్రియాంక మోహన్‌ చీర లుక్స్ తో రచ్చ చేస్తుందిగా..! (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
CM Revanth Reddy Shocking Comments On KCR 1
Video_icon

కేసీఆర్‌పై రేవంత్ రెడ్డి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

YS Jagan Tweet Fires On Chandrababu TDP Govt Over Vallabhaneni Vamsi Illegal Arrest 2
Video_icon

వంశీ పట్ల కూటమి ప్రభుత్వం వ్యవహరిస్తున్న తీరుపై వైఎస్ జగన్ ఫైర్
YS Jagan Strongly Questioned Chandrababus Government 3
Video_icon

పీలేరు యువతిపై ప్రేమోన్మాది దాడిని ఖండించిన వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి
Manchu Manoj Visited Mohan Babu Bouncers Vandalized Restaurants In Tirupati 4
Video_icon

మంచు మనోజ్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

The Greatest Rivalry Unveiling the India vs Pakistan Cricket Saga 5
Video_icon

క్రికెట్ ఫ్యాన్స్ కు పూనకాలు ...!
 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest