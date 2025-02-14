విమానంలో సీటు వివాదం.. డీఎంకే ఎంపీVsఅన్నామలై

చెన్నై:తమిళనాడులో ఎయిర్‌ఇండియా విమానంలో సీటుపై రాజకీయం వేడెక్కింది. విమాన సీటు విషయంలో డీఎంకే,బీజేపీ మధ్య విమర్శల బాణాలు దూసుకెళ్లాయి. డీఎంకే ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌ ఢిల్లీ నుంచి ఎయిర్‌ఇండియా విమానంలో చెన్నై రావాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే ఎయిర్‌ ఇండియా వారు ఆమె బిజినెస్‌ క్లాసు సీటును రద్దు చేసి ఎకానమి సీటు కేటాయించారు.

ఈ వ్యవహారంపై ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌ ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో ఒక పోస్టు పెట్టారు. ఒక ఎంపీకే విమానంలో ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైతే సామాన్యుల పరిస్థితేంటని ప్రశ్నించారు. తన విమాన టికెట్‌ తరగతిని ఎలా తగ్గిస్తారని ట్వీట్‌లో నిలదీశారు. దీనికి తమిళనాడు బీజేపీ నేత అన్నామలై స్పందించారు. ఎంపీ తంగపాండియన్‌కు అలా జరగాల్సింది కాదని అంటూనే ఆమెపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.

Absolutely unacceptable from @airindia ! I had booked a Business Class seat on an Air India flight from Delhi to Chennai (A1540- 9.20pm) this evening (13.02.2025). Without any prior notice or explanation, the seat was downgraded. This is not just about me—if a MP can be treated… pic.twitter.com/wAqNkwwBBp

కేవలం విమానంలో టికెట్‌ తరగతిని తగ్గిస్తేనే ఇంత బాధపడుతున్నారు..డీఎంకే పాలనలో ప్రజల స్థాయి తగ్గిపోయిందని గుర్తుచేశారు. ఒక ఎంపీని నా పరిస్థితే ఇలా ఉంటే అని మాట్లాడడం మీ అధికార దర్పాన్ని, సంపన్న వర్గాల మనస్తత్వాన్ని సూచిస్తోందని మరో ‘ఎక్స్‌’ పోస్టులో ఘాటు వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

Though this shouldn’t have happened, it comes at the right time to tell people in power in TN what it means to be downgraded.



The entitlement that makes one say “if an MP can be treated this way” shows the loftiness of a person who is a product of dynasty politics.



With the… https://t.co/o4Y9UlIyY4

— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 14, 2025