 రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు
రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు

Published Wed, Jan 1 2025 9:00 AM

President Pm And Others New Year 2025 Wishes Updates

న్యూఢిల్లీ:దేశ ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము,ప్రధాని మోదీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు వారు బుధవారం(జనవరి1) ఎక్స్(ట్విటర్‌)లో పోస్టులు చేశారు. 

స్థిరమైన భవిష్యత్తు కోసం మనమంతా కలిసి పనిచేద్దామని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము పిలుపునిచ్చారు. కొత్త ఏడాదిలో అందరికీ విజయంతో పాటు ఆరోగ్యం,సంపద ప్రాప్తించాలని  ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆకాంక్షించారు.

 

droupadi murmu Narendra Modi NewYear 2025 wishes
