రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు

న్యూఢిల్లీ:దేశ ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము,ప్రధాని మోదీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు వారు బుధవారం(జనవరి1) ఎక్స్(ట్విటర్)లో పోస్టులు చేశారు.
Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2025
స్థిరమైన భవిష్యత్తు కోసం మనమంతా కలిసి పనిచేద్దామని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము పిలుపునిచ్చారు. కొత్త ఏడాదిలో అందరికీ విజయంతో పాటు ఆరోగ్యం,సంపద ప్రాప్తించాలని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆకాంక్షించారు.
Happy 2025!
May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025
