రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు

న్యూఢిల్లీ:దేశ ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము,ప్రధాని మోదీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు వారు బుధవారం(జనవరి1) ఎక్స్(ట్విటర్‌)లో పోస్టులు చేశారు.

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.

